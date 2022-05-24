ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

ACSH Podcast: Ukraine War Exposes Anti-GMO Folly; Giant Spiders And The Value of Pesticides

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDUIQ_0fpFmptd00
Image by warppppp5 via Pixabay

Join our directors of chemistry and bio-sciences, Dr. Josh Bloom and Cameron English, as they break down these stories:

Beyond needless loss of life, the war in Ukraine has caused a trade war that has slashed global food production, taking the greatest toll on the poorest of us. The silver lining: this tragic situation may inspire some long-overdue policy reforms.

Millions of giant, ungodly "hideosities" called Joro spiders are *flying* up the east coast as we speak. Some welcome them with open arms. Dr. Bloom does not.

Listen to the Science Dispatch on Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app. Join our Dispatch newsletter to get these stories and more delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Pesticides#Google Podcasts#Gmo#Spiders#Acsh#The Science Dispatch#Rss
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Government's secret plans for apocalyptic events included total takeover or shut down of citizens' communication networks

Newly disclosed documents have revealed the United States government's plans in the event of a potential apocalypses - which include putting the kibosh on all civilian communications during wartime. The previously classified files, obtained by the NYU nonpartisan nonprofit the Brennan Center for Justice, detail wartime powers the president can...
U.S. POLITICS
American Council on Science and Health

Nobody Knows About Glyphosate: More Evidence The GMO Debate Is Over

During a recent trip to Home Depot, I found myself standing next to another customer in the lawn and garden department. He was attentively looking over a container of the weed killer Roundup. "Isn't this the one that causes cancer?" he asked. "No, the lawyers made that up," I replied. He smirked and put the herbicide in his cart. "OK, thanks," he said as he walked away.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Google
American Council on Science and Health

In Defense Of Britain's CRISPR, Vitamin-D Fortified Tomato

Britain's anti-GMO groups are none too pleased following news that the UK is poised to allow farmers to grow a gene-edited tomato engineered to produce higher levels of vitamin D. The country's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) called for updated regulations last year that would exempt gene editing from England's excessive restrictions on genetic modification. If Parliament passes legislation introduced this week, the gene-edited tomato could be among the first of such crops grown and sold in the UK.
AGRICULTURE
American Council on Science and Health

Reader Request: The Epoch Times' Glyphosate Hysteria Debunked

We frequently receive requests to comment on specific news stories. These are usually examples of journalists or pundits commenting on subjects they know nothing about and badly misleading their audiences as a result. Earlier this week, a dispatch subscriber asked us to review an opinion piece published in the Epoch Times: “Saying No to Glyphosate in Our Foods, Environment.”
HEALTH
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
American Council on Science and Health

Fulminating UnTruths and Legal Consequences: Societal Mutations from the Radium Poisoning Cases

You can find Part I of the radium girls saga here. The statute of limitations was a major obstacle for the legal claims of most of the radium girls, who painted watch dials with radium paints and who were now horribly injured, like Grace Fryer, whose spine had disintegrated from the radium and who, at 27, was forced to wear a solid steel back brace. Grace valiantly went from lawyer to lawyer in a futile effort to find one willing to confront an antiquated legal system that barred lawsuits when the injury manifested after exposure or employment ceased.
LAW
The Guardian

This age of inflation reveals the sickness ailing Britain’s economy: rentier capitalism

Inflation in the UK has hit its highest level in 40 years, particularly thanks to the dramatic rise in energy and food prices. This fact has provoked panic among some commentators and policymakers that Britain is about to relive the inflationary turbulence of the 1970s, and has prompted Rishi Sunak to announce a last-minute £15bn “cost of living package” partly funded by a one-off tax on energy companies. Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, has already been the subject of outrage for suggesting that workers should show “restraint” in their pay demands, to prevent an upward spiral in wages and prices as seen in the 1970s. Right now, with inflation at 9% and employers expecting to increase pay this year by just 3%, Bailey should be able to relax on that front.
BUSINESS
American Council on Science and Health

Some Swear Over the Rainbow

Rainbow Gatherings harken back to the counterculture movement of the 1960s. These communal get-togethers bring together loosely affiliated folk to celebrate shared ideologies and utopian traditions. Participants believe that modern lifestyles and governance are exploitative and out of harmony with nature. Two concepts widely shared are ‘community’ and ‘living close to the land’. These ideals are manifested in the gathering by temporarily living outdoors, preparing and sharing food in communal kitchens, the use of low tech methods-specifically for procuring fresh water and disposing of human waste, and congregating in large numbers on undeveloped land for a variety of activities. Unfortunately these activities have had dire consequences in past reunions.
SOCIETY
American Council on Science and Health

Pariah-tizing the Elderly: Another Casualty of COVID

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many commentators have identified the elderly as the group most vulnerable to COVID-19. I call a mistaken, targeted focus and overemphasis on any population group “pariahtization.” As recent evidence demonstrates, this "pariah-tized” focus on the elderly regarding COVID-19 is certainly misplaced. It also has resulted in untoward policies that caused more deaths in both the younger segments of the population (1), as well as the elderly (2).
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading May 5th

“The Good Science Project’s funding, Buck said, comes almost entirely from Patrick Collison, a tech billionaire best known for founding Stripe, a payment-processing company. He’s dabbled for years, however, in science and research policy, most notably by co-founding Fast Grants, a project launched in April 2020. The organization’s aim...
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

The Swinging Pendulum of Societal Distrust and the Saga of Radium Poisoning

These were the women who painted watch dials beginning in 1916 with the “miracle” chemical – luminescent radium. The magic medium caused them to glow in the dark, the dust clinging to their clothes and hair. Mostly, they worked in two factories, the Radium Luminous Materials Corporation in Newark (later the US Radium Corporation of Orange, New Jersey) and the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois, near Chicago.
OTTAWA, IL
Reuters

Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in Ukraine's Donbas

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as "very fierce" in a city that become a key objective for Moscow's offensive in the Donbas. Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five...
MILITARY
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

4K+
Followers
939
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy