WDVM grows coverage area joins forces with DCW50

(WDVM) — Nexstar is expanding its reach in the Washington area, collectively providing local news, weather and sports to Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

WDVM-TV in Hagerstown and WDCW-TV (CW) in Washington, D.C., will combine their efforts into one brand-new operation known as “DC News Now.”

While staying deeply committed and involved in Maryland and Northern Virginia, both television stations will broadcast from a new state-of-the-art newsroom and studio in the nation’s capital.

Local news, weather and sports will remain essential pillars with three new, extended satellite bureaus and journalists covering hyperlocal news in Hagerstown, Frederick, Md., and Chantilly, Va. Each of those will be an extension for DC News Now to ensure the most local news coverage with more than 60 hours of programming each week.

“We are extremely excited about this expansion, particularly because it enables us to launch new newscasts while also establishing three new satellite news bureaus from which we can deliver live news directly from within local communities in Maryland and Northern Virginia,” said David Bangura, Vice President and General Manager of WDVM-TV and WDCW-TV. “These bureaus will give WDVM-TV and WDCW-TV a way of connecting to the community as never before.”

Ben Dobson, a veteran journalist and news executive, has been named News Director of the expansion project. Mr. Dobson was previously Vice President and News Director at WVIT-TV (NBC) in Hartford, CT, and held several news management positions in Boston and Hartford.

“Bringing these two television stations together, adding more news hours, and creating three locally-based satellite news bureaus to serve Washington, D.C., and parts of Maryland and Virginia, is a tremendous opportunity,” said Mr. Dobson. “We are building something from the ground up at a time when more and more viewers are turning to local news organizations as their primary source of information they can trust.”

More information on the expansion will be forthcoming.

