RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan.—One person died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 GMC passenger vehicle driven by Aaron T. Bostick, 20, Bastrop, Louisiana, was westbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of U.S. 281. The driver lost control of...

RUSSELL COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO