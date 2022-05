CeeDee Lamb is preparing to carry a heavier load in the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2021 ... so it stands to reason that he himself is heavier as well. "I’ve been ready," Lamb said of becoming the team's No. 1 wide receiver, which was part of the thinking in Dallas' salary-dump trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland. "That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called."

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO