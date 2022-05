On May 25, at approximately 9:38p.m. deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 11801 147th Ave. for a report of an adult male who was suicidal and intoxicated. Deputies were advised the subject was in possession of a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies were also advised that his 2-year old child was in the residence with him. Deputies arrived on scene and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Deputies then observed a male walking around the interior of the residence. The male subject then placed a pistol on the kitchen counter and walked to the front door where he was detained.

DES MOINES COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO