ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elite RB Cedric Baxter Jr. sets official visit with Texas

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVIEt_0fpFbSXZ00

Texas will have elite talents on campus this summer as official visit announcements continue to roll in for the Longhorns.

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. is the next high profile recruit to lock in an official visit date. The Orlando native will be in Austin from June 10-12.

247Sports ranks Baxter as the No. 2 running back in the country and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Florida. He turned in an all-state junior campaign when he rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns on an 8.3 yards per carry clip.

Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins of 247Sports gave high praise for Baxter in his scouting report, even comparing him to former Alabama running back Brian Robinson.

A potential workhorse or feature back. The first one off the bus with his 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame. Could eventually push 230 pounds or more once in a college strength program. Played primarily safety and a little wide receiver before settling in as the starting running back at one of Orlando’s top high school programs. Produced right away as a junior averaging just over 8.5 yards per carry while facing stiff competition week in and week out. Owns a bit of an upright running style, but makes it work as he quickly picks a lane and attacks it with a full head of steam. Does a nice job of navigating his way through traffic and will use swift little cuts to get around defenders. More than capable of breaking multiple arms tackles and seems to always be falling forward.

Baxter named Texas in his top five schools along with Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, TX
City
Miami, FL
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
Orlando, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Longhorns#247sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy