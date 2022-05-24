Elite RB Cedric Baxter Jr. sets official visit with Texas

Texas will have elite talents on campus this summer as official visit announcements continue to roll in for the Longhorns.

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. is the next high profile recruit to lock in an official visit date. The Orlando native will be in Austin from June 10-12.

247Sports ranks Baxter as the No. 2 running back in the country and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Florida. He turned in an all-state junior campaign when he rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns on an 8.3 yards per carry clip.

Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins of 247Sports gave high praise for Baxter in his scouting report, even comparing him to former Alabama running back Brian Robinson.

A potential workhorse or feature back. The first one off the bus with his 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame. Could eventually push 230 pounds or more once in a college strength program. Played primarily safety and a little wide receiver before settling in as the starting running back at one of Orlando’s top high school programs. Produced right away as a junior averaging just over 8.5 yards per carry while facing stiff competition week in and week out. Owns a bit of an upright running style, but makes it work as he quickly picks a lane and attacks it with a full head of steam. Does a nice job of navigating his way through traffic and will use swift little cuts to get around defenders. More than capable of breaking multiple arms tackles and seems to always be falling forward.

Baxter named Texas in his top five schools along with Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

