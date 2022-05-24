Latest Alabama commitment bodes well for Texas' pursuit of Arch Manning

Another domino fell in the Arch Manning recruitment on Tuesday.

Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who was once a Texas A&M pledge, announced his commitment to Alabama. Holstein is rated the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 8 quarterback, according to 247Sports.

This bodes well for the Longhorns in the sense that the battle for Manning is now essentially down to two schools, Georgia and Texas. As of now, Manning has official visits scheduled with Alabama, Georgia and Texas. However, it’s unclear if he will still take the visit to Tuscaloosa after the Holstein announcement.

Texas also has to feel good about receiving the final official visit on Manning’s schedule, as it will likely be the last pitch he hears before making a decision.

The No. 1 consensus overall prospect for the 2023 cycle plans to announce his decision prior to his senior season.

