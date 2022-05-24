Jason Kidd: We will play tonight with heavy hearts

Brad Townsend: Kidd begins the media availability by, on behalf of the organization, expressing condolences for the victims in Uvalde. “We will play tonight with heavy hearts.” “We’re going to have to find a way to play the game.”

Source: Twitter @townbrad

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“We believe it’s just one game at a time. We did our part tonight,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said. – 11:50 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd: “The biggest compliment we’ve gotten is that they have to play zone because they can’t guard us 1-on-1.” – 11:49 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: “It’s not just about one game. It’s about the journey. It’s about bouncing back.” – 11:48 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a mini fourth quarter win for the Warriors’ second unit. They cut the Dallas lead from 29 to 16 and Jason Kidd is putting Luka Doncic back in the game with 7:23 left. – 11:16 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd spoke on the Texas school shooting. Here’s what they said https://t.co/7IwBv3dU0W pic.twitter.com/d5k9mZJu0W – 10:48 PM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Guys….we’ve seen this before….. jason kidd spilled stuff on the roof – 10:23 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

Did Steph really try the Jason Kidd-spilling-water move as a dribble? – 10:08 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Basketball takes a back seat to reality, and it ticks off Steve Kerr. He calls lack of action on gun control “pathetic” as he and Jason Kidd react to Uvalde mass shooting at elementary school.

mavs.com/uvalde-reactio… – 9:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron James has more All-NBA selections after turning 30 years old (8) than:

James Harden

Jason Kidd

Tracy McGrady

Allen Iverson

Steve Nash

Scottie Pippen

Patrick Ewing

Julius Erving

Dominique Wilkins

Carmelo Anthony

in their careers. pic.twitter.com/dN3exGSmJi – 8:49 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Jason Kidd: “As coaches, as fathers, we have kids, people in this room have kids. Elementary school, you can just think about what could take place with your family or friends at a school…the news of what is happening, not just here in Texas, but throughout our country is sad.” – 8:01 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Jason Kidd on the Uvalde school shootings: ” Before we start discussing basketball, tonight’s game, I’d like to say that our hearts go out to the victims and family of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas. We send our condolences to our fellow Texans and we’ll…CONTIN UE – 7:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Our hearts go out to the victims and family of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas. We send our condolences to our fellow Texans and we’ll keep them in our hearts. We truly will play with heavy hearts tonight for the community, for the school of Robb Elementary.” Jason Kidd. – 7:41 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd read a prepared statement in response to today’s school shooting in Texas. Aside from one health update, he did discuss basketball. – 7:28 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd opened his pregame news conference with a statement about the Uvalde tragedy, then added: “The news of what’s happening not just here in Texas but throughout our country is sad.” – 7:24 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd opened his pregame presser by recognizing the Uvalde, Texas, victims and community.

He didn’t want to talk about basketball.

“As coaches or fathers, we have kids. Elementary school, you just think I about what could take place with any of your family at school.” pic.twitter.com/NNrm9Zr4om – 7:23 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Clearly shaken by what’s happened in Uvalde, Mavs coach Jason Kidd didn’t want to speak much about tonight’s game. He mentioned the game wasn’t going to be cancelled. “We have to find a way to be pros, find a way to win, and move forward.” – 7:22 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Jason Kidd, clearly shaken by the school shooting: “As coaches, as fathers…this is an elementary school. The news, not just here in Texas but in our country…” – 7:21 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Mavs coach Jason Kidd starts his pregame press conference by addressing today’s mass shooting in Texas.

“We send our condolences to our fellow Texans … we will truly play with heavy hearts tonight.” – 7:19 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Jason Kidd on what he had learned about his team during this 5-plus-week playoff run. pic.twitter.com/JdpiYLuAe8 – 12:16 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Want proof the Mavs are staying loose and “in character,” as Jason Kidd likes to say, despite 3-0 deficit?

Here’s Jalen Brunson napping at end of shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/6JBJAvlF1q – 12:06 PM

Marc J. Spears: Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’m enough. We’re going to play the game… But how would you feel if this happened to you today?” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 24, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Steve Kerr: “When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I’m so tired of moments of silence. Enough.” He calls out senators to take action. “We can’t get numb to this.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 24, 2022

Marc J. Spears: “Fifty senators in Washington are holding us hostage,” Steve Kerr said. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 24, 2022