Coweta County, GA

Election Results in Coweta

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a night for the incumbents in Coweta County as the majority of challengers in contested races fell. In the local House races, Rep. Lynn Smith handily defeated challenger Angel Nunez in District 70, while David Jenkins beat Kenneth Murphy in District 136. Drew Ferguson easily defeated challenger...

times-herald.com

Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville mayor's lawyer invoices council

At the Grantville council's May 23 meeting, Chris Balch, lawyer for Grantville Mayor Doug Jewell in his lawsuit against members and a former member of the city council, invoiced the city of Grantville for $14,736.65 for his services for the mayor. The lawsuit resulted from members of the city council...
GRANTVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Local Election Results: Girtz soars to second term; congressional race goes to runoff

At 10 p.m., the results started pouring in for Clarke County precincts, followed by enthusiasm from a mostly Democratic leaning crowd in downtown Athens. With 96 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Kelly Girtz sailed to a second term in office, fending off five challengers. The second-place finisher, Mara Zuniga, picked up just under 25% of votes cast. By 11 p.m., the Girtz campaign had called the race with 59% of the vote at just over 90% of precincts reporting. Clarke County School District retiree Pearl Hall had approximately five percent, while Mykeisha Ross got just under five percent. Physician and property owner Fred Moorman got three percent, narrowly edging out Bennie Coleman III, who withdrew from the race in recent weeks.
ATHENS, GA
WABE

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. The men would oversee operations of the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
PLANetizen

Voters Reject Atlanta-Area Cityhood Proposals

“Voters defeated ballot referendums for three unincorporated areas that were hoping to turn into the newest cities of Cobb County, just west of Atlanta,” reports Brentin Mock in Bloomberg CityLab. The communities of East Cobb, Los Mountain, and Vinings started agitating for cityhood after Cobb County proposed zoning reforms...
CBS 46

Midterm updates | Warnock wins Georgia Senate primary

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections. Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. The junior senator and pastor is seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate after winning...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

‘In good hands’

They’re in their 40s now, most with children of their own, but the students who were under the watchful eye of then-School Resource Officer Lenn Wood in the 1990s haven’t forgotten him. It was the early years of the SRO program in the Coweta County School System, but...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

New Newton County convenience center hang tags on sale June 1

COVINGTON — Vehicle hang tags for admittance to Newton County’s Trash Collection Convenience Centers for fiscal year 2023 go on sale June 1. The hang tags are required to use the county’s six convenience centers from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Each hang tag can be purchased for $170 at the Newton County Historic Courthouse or online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/273/Convenience-Recycling-Centers.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Rayford Cook

Rayford Cook, age 85 of Carrollton, passed away May 26, 2022. He was born March 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late W.O. Cook and Myrtie Jones Cook. He was the owner and operator of Cook’s Coin Laundries and Cook’s Mobile Home Park for over 40 years. Rayford was a longtime and active member of Corinth Baptist Church.
CARROLLTON, GA
hometownheadlines.com

U.S, Attorney: Citing discrimination, owners of Cedartown apartments ordered to pay damages to three former tenants as well as a fine and other steps.

Media release: The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has approved a consent decree resolving the department’s Fair Housing Act lawsuit alleging race discrimination in housing by the owners and manager of two rental properties in Cedartown. The defendants are Crimson Management LLC; Benefield Housing Partnership (doing business as Cedartown Commons); and Cedartown Housing Associates (doing business as Cedarwood Village).
CEDARTOWN, GA
CBS 46

Clayton County homeowner in litter dispute with Chick-fil-A

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man is taking on the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A. He claims their customers are throwing their trash on his property. Starlyn Weeks’ home sits along Anderson Drive, directly behind the Chick-fil-A on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. Discarded Chick-fil-A cups, receipts, and other debris litter a wooded area between the restaurant and his home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Superintendent on school closures: 'I don’t see a way around it'

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School Board will soon have to make hard cost-cutting decisions if it expects the school district to be financially sound in four years, the district’s chief financial officer said Tuesday at a called budget meeting. Enrollment has declined for years in most...
Newnan Times-Herald

Events planned to honor Memorial Day

America’s most solemn of holidays will be honored this weekend with a collection of events in Newnan and Coweta County. Memorial Day, May 30, is a day of remembrance of those servicemen and women who have perished while serving this country in war. From May 27-30, VFW tables will...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cook recognized as 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year

Coweta native Pastor Tamarkus T. Cook, owner of Cook Brothers Funeral Directors and Cremations in Fairburn, has been recognized as the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year by the The New Generation Funeral Service Practitioners Association Inc., a professional organization for funeral directors. Cook, who also pastors Saint Smyrna Baptist Church...
NEWNAN, GA

