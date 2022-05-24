ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine Fine Arts Center 28th Annual Studio Arts Festival is June 4

Expand your art collection and enjoy a day in the park at the 28th annual Studio Arts Festival. The event will be held Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Heritage Community Park adjacent to the Irvine Fine Arts Center. This year’s festival is fully outdoors.

The juried festival will showcase handmade crafts by more than 100 Southern California artists. This event is an opportunity for the local community to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind wares and support artisans whose products span woodwork, sculpture, jewelry, painting, ceramics, photography, fiber, soaps and candles, glasswork, and more.

Visitors can enjoy art demonstrations and a wide variety of art vendors. Admission and parking are free.

Heritage Community Park is located at 14301 Yale Ave. For more information, visit irvinefinearts.org or call 949-724-6880.

