The Grande Dame has a very grand project on the way. Karen Huger will be hitting the stage of the DC Improv on June 1 with singer CeCe Peniston and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star Jasmine Masters for An Evening with The Grande Dame & Friends. Get ready for “an evening of comedy, music, and intelligent conversation” with “surprise guests,” according to the show’s description on the DC Improv’s website. Karen has also shared on Instagram that the show will feature “sizzle topics,” a panel discussion, and a live Q&A. Fans can also meet The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member herself with a VIP upgrade.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO