ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gunman shot grandmother before running into school, Gov. Abbott says

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Matthew Knight
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkJZT_0fpFDJuY00

An 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way,” an official said Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of […]
TAFT, OK
MyArkLaMiss

Boy found in suitcase in Indiana woods died of electrolyte imbalance

INDIANA, (KTVE/KARD)- An unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Indiana last month died from an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by a stomach virus, authorities said Friday. The boy, who is believed to have been 5 years old at the time of his death, had no significant traumatic injuries, and his blood toxicology was negative, according […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police to host child safety seat check event in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police has encouraged child passenger safety across the state. According to Louisiana State Police Troop F Master Trooper Javier Leija, troopers planned a child passenger safety seat check event, as part of a Child Passenger Safety Technician Course. It’s on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.  […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Elementary School#Black People#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana lawmakers advance ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would allow adults, 21 and older, to carry a concealed gun without requiring a permit or training. Brandon is a local resident who says anyone who owns a gun should have proper training.   “I would want my neighbor or […]
LOUISIANA STATE
wmfe.org

“To our 21 yellow roses of Texas, you will always be in our hearts.” Central Florida couple steps up to help Uvalde

A husband and wife who are Florida transplants from Texas are donating all the sales at their chain of local restaurants Wednesday to help victims of the Uvalde shooting. In a Facebook post, Shelby and Rob Buffaloe of BurgerRobs restaurant and food truck, in Titusville say the money collected will go toward, “any funds in Uvalde that support these families.”
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Updates Uvalde Mass Shooting Response

UVALDE – Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the state’s ongoing response Wednesday evening to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Following a briefing with federal, state, and local officials, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, State Representative Tracy King, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner…
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy