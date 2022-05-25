Gunman shot grandmother before running into school, Gov. Abbott says

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of […]
INDIANA, (KTVE/KARD)- An unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Indiana last month died from an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by a stomach virus, authorities said Friday. The boy, who is believed to have been 5 years old at the time of his death, had no significant traumatic injuries, and his blood toxicology was negative, according […]
Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.
According to reports, 30-year-old John Paul Washington was arrested after an investigation revealed he and an accomplice shot a victim, Travontae Williams, multiple times in the area of Midland Drive and Plantation Road.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police has encouraged child passenger safety across the state. According to Louisiana State Police Troop F Master Trooper Javier Leija, troopers planned a child passenger safety seat check event, as part of a Child Passenger Safety Technician Course. It’s on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A letter to the parents of Dutchtown High School students is creating a lot of conversation in the community. One parent who has multiple students at Dutchtown High School shared a copy of the letter which you can find below: Good afternoon Griffin Parents, We hope you and your Griffin are […]
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As news spread of the Robb Elementary school shooting, Arkansas was in the middle of the primary election. Arkansas candidates and state leaders are speaking on the devastating shooting out of Texas that has now claimed more than 20 lives. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene’s deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would allow adults, 21 and older, to carry a concealed gun without requiring a permit or training. Brandon is a local resident who says anyone who owns a gun should have proper training. “I would want my neighbor or […]
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it was hundreds of miles away, the Texas tragedy is impacting everyone, from school administrators, to teachers, to students. Several Arkansas School Districts announced they were increasing security for the remainder of the school year. THV11 took the questions that parents really need...
A husband and wife who are Florida transplants from Texas are donating all the sales at their chain of local restaurants Wednesday to help victims of the Uvalde shooting. In a Facebook post, Shelby and Rob Buffaloe of BurgerRobs restaurant and food truck, in Titusville say the money collected will go toward, “any funds in Uvalde that support these families.”
UVALDE – Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the state’s ongoing response Wednesday evening to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Following a briefing with federal, state, and local officials, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, State Representative Tracy King, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner…
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A former State Police boss avoided contempt charges by the legislature after a deal was made to hand over journals that could have critical information about the Ronald Greene case. After former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves refused to give up three journals he kept in the months […]
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Brighter Future 529 Plan, along with other 529 plans across the country, is celebrating 529 Day during May by encouraging families to open and contribute to a plan to begin saving for their loved one’s education. “May 29th is a day dedicated to showcasing the importance of saving […]
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants with the assistance of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at the 2700 block of Miller Avenue and the 500 block of North Rankin Street. According to deputies, they were investigating the North Rankin Street residence for a […]
Comments / 0