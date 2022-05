Fire Safe Marin presents the County of Marin’s first-ever wildfire prevention festival, Ember Stomp! at the Marin Civic Center Island from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28, 2022. This free event offers fun for the whole family. Live music, food trucks and firefighting goats provide the festive atmosphere for this celebration of wildfire prevention efforts. There will be storytellers, musicians and interactive games throughout the island to get everyone involved in how to become a fire-adapted community.

