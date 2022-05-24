ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Women of colour ‘changing names, language, hair and clothes to fit in at work’

By Jemma Crew
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8uTT_0fpF5TEr00

Women of colour are changing their names, hair and clothes to fit in at work, according to research which found three-quarters have experienced racism.

Institutional racism is common across all sectors and in all types of organisation, according to gender equality charity the Fawcett Society and race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust.

Their report found that 61% of women of colour said they had changed their language, topics they discuss, hair, food they eat, or their name by “a great deal” or “quite a bit” to fit in at work.

This compares with 44% of white women.

Black African women were most likely to make changes, such as to their clothes (54%), language (50%), topics they discuss (46%), hairstyle (39%) and accent (29%).

The report, Broken Ladders, is based on a survey of 2,000 women of colour in UK workplaces, which the groups said is the largest representative survey of women of colour to date.

It found that workplaces “are a constant negotiation between identities and inability to progress”, and women of colour face barriers “at all stages” from entering work to taking on leadership roles.

Three-quarters said they had experienced racism at work, while more than a quarter (27%) had suffered racial slurs.

Jemima Olchawksi, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said the results were “sickening”, adding: “We just can’t accept this as a society.”

What a waste of those women’s time and energy – we need workplaces that respect and celebrate everyone’s individuality and allow women to focus on bringing their talents into the workforce

Jemima Olchawksi, Fawcett Society

She said: “As well as being held back at work, women of colour are being forced to hide their identity in workplaces across the UK; things like changing their hairstyle or what they eat, just to try and conform.

“What a waste of those women’s time and energy – we need workplaces that respect and celebrate everyone’s individuality and allow women to focus on bringing their talents into the workforce.

“Given skills and labour shortages this is a waste of potential we can ill afford.”

Half of women of Pakistani or Bangladeshi heritage and 48% of women of black African heritage said they had been criticised for behaviours other colleagues got away with at work, compared with 29% of white British women.

Some 39% of women of colour said their wellbeing had been impacted by a lack of progression, compared with 28% of white women.

Women of Pakistani or Bangladeshi heritage (37%) and of Indian heritage (32%) were most likely to report a manager having blocked their progression at work, compared with 20% of white British women.

Our landmark research exists to support these women to thrive in their workplaces, and to challenge employers to harness the talents, skills and experiences of their employees, or risk losing them

Dr Halima Begum

Dr Halima Begum, chief executive of the Runnymede Trust, said women of colour face a “double jeopardy”.

She said: “From school to the workplace, there are structural barriers standing between them and the opportunities they deserve.

“Our landmark research exists to support these women to thrive in their workplaces, and to challenge employers to harness the talents, skills and experiences of their employees, or risk losing them.”

The groups are calling on the Government to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting for employers with at least 50 staff.

It should also legislate to ban employers asking salary history questions and to require salaries to be published on job advertisements, they say.

And they called on employers to implement anti-racism action plans with clear targets that are regularly evaluated, and undertake regular “stay interviews” (an alternative to exit interviews), giving women of colour opportunities to give feedback.

Principal policy adviser of employment and inclusion for the Confederation of British Industry , Eugenia Migliori, said: “This data shows there is still a way to go in addressing racial and ethnic equality across society.

“Businesses must be doing all they can to build an inclusive workplace which allows each and every one to bring their whole selves to work without fear of discrimination.

“More diverse firms perform better, which is why the CBI is encouraging all businesses to sign up to the Change the Race Ratio campaign, which calls for clear targets for greater ethnic diversity at board and senior leadership levels.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government takes the issue of racism extremely seriously and believes that all workplaces should be safe environments for people of all backgrounds to work together and thrive, free of discrimination.

“This why we recently announced our Inclusive Britain Action Plan, which sets out plans to build a fairer and more inclusive society, including promoting fairness in the workplace and action to tackle the ethnicity pay gap.”

Comments / 256

Shantel Chambers
4d ago

I didn’t do any of this. I dress professional regardless, do an outstanding job, I act how my parents raised me, I’m a military veteran, a college graduate, a black woman….and didn’t have to change anything to be successful

Reply(16)
148
World Without End
4d ago

Only changes I made was to do my job and then leave. I do not socialize with my coworkers. People are way shady these days.

Reply(26)
67
Mr.Man
4d ago

college graduate the biggest problem I see within our black community why we not getting these jobs is some of the names are just too colorful and two unique and unpronounceable that's one the second thing is lot of these girls don't know when it is appropriate to have pink green and purple hair as well as the basic color of business blue black brown and gray all these hot pink suit these loud color that's unprofessional and a long Freddy Krueger Nails that's why they don't want you and I'm staying at the black man I see that a lot

Reply(13)
34
Related
Mic

How Black queer women are finding agency in a full set

I normally hold my breath while the nail tech paints on the fine lines and attaches tiny rhinestones, so I don’t break their focus. It’s a dance that requires patience on both sides of the manicurist’s table. It takes a few hours from start to finish but it's always worth it. Watching the process and being able to decide how you want to adorn your fingertips has been a method of power and agency restoration for centuries.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Voices: Don’t tell people of colour to be ‘the bigger person’ when it comes to racism

In March this year, as I sat on a West Midlands bus, a group of people started chanted racist language and “EDL” – but I kept quiet. The following month, when I saw a boy mocking a group of Sikh men on a train, I spoke out. Both times, I was told by bystanders that I should be “the bigger person” and say nothing.Racism is an uncomfortable topic. It’s uncomfortable to witness, and uncomfortable to realise we may have partaken in racist behaviour. But it is most uncomfortable to be a victim of racism – something I know about far...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Kevin Samuels’ death raises a simmering debate between Black men and women

Wearing his signature glasses, suit and tie, Kevin Samuels casually sat in his chair talking to a single 35-year-old Black mother who called in to his popular YouTube show to ask for dating advice. The woman, who said she has a teenage son and makes six figures through her pet grooming business, explained that she wants to meet a man on her level who also makes six figures.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Racism#The Fawcett Society#The Runnymede Trust#Black African#Broken Ladders
Phys.org

Subtle racial slights at work cause job dissatisfaction, burnout for Black employees

Black employees face a host of subtle verbal, behavioral and environmental slights related to their physical appearance, work ethic, integrity and more, causing job dissatisfaction and burnout, according to a new study from Rice University. "When Thriving Requires Effortful Surviving: Delineating the Manifestations and Resource Expenditure Outcomes of Microaggressions for...
SOCIETY
rolling out

Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids. In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Parents are calling for a social studies teacher to be fired and his teaching license to be revoked after he told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles

The white teacher, who has been placed on leave, told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles during social studies lessons about slavery. The social studies teacher reportedly allowed White students in the class to throw their cotton away and refuse to take part in the activity. This incident came to light after a parent posted on social media that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Parents are now calling for the teacher’s firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Tribune

“Once you cut that hair off, you cut off your line to your ancestors,” Mother of a teenager blames her son school’s “braided hair or corn rows” policy is discriminatory for Black students, can’t attend classes

Earlier this month, we reported about the incident in which a seventh-grade social studies teacher is accused of making Black students wearing handcuffs during lessons about slavery and not allowing them to leave class if they feel uncomfortable, something that was in accordance with the teacher’s class policy as he had allowed White students to leave class if they wanted, but not Black students. While the investigation about that specific incident is still undergoing, other incidents involving Black teenagers are being reported almost on a daily basis in schools across the country.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Black single mother teaching assistant who was banned from WFH during Covid-19 pandemic wins race discrimination case after less-qualified white colleague was allowed to

A black teaching assistant has won a race discrimination case after she was banned from working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic while her white colleague was allowed to. Abi Balogun showed Cubitt Town Infants' School in London a letter saying that her young son who was battling cancer and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy