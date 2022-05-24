ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nicola Sturgeon becomes longest-serving First Minister of Scotland

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GPIo_0fpF5G0e00

Nicola Sturgeon has become Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister .

Having now served a total of seven years, six months and five days in the top job, Ms Sturgeon has overtaken her predecessor Alex Salmond – who quit as first minister in the wake of Scots voting to stay part of the UK in the 2014 independence referendum.

At the time of that vote Ms Sturgeon and Mr Salmond worked closely together at the heart of the first-ever SNP administration at Holyrood.

Since then her relationship with the man she succeeded has turned sour amid the Scottish Government’s botched handling of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIAp2_0fpF5G0e00

While she has reached a new milestone, Ms Sturgeon – who became Scotland’s first female first minister when she took on the job in November 2014 – seems unlikely to have little time to celebrate as her government faces criticism over cuts in services by the newly nationalised ScotRail and ongoing questions over the construction of two new ferries for lifeline routes, which are years late and over budget.

Over the coming months, the Scottish Government will also look to pass two of the most controversial Bills in the history of the Scottish Parliament.

The first, the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, is currently making its way through Holyrood and would see the reduction of the minimum age required for a trans person to apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) – which allows for a birth certificate to be changed to reflect acquired gender.

It would also reduce the length of time required for a person to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months, with a further three month reflection period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xrb7s_0fpF5G0e00

While the Bill has received widespread support from the LGBT community – with some even suggesting it does not go far enough – women’s groups have raised concerns about the impact of the legislation on the rights of women and girls.

Debate around the issue has often become terse between supporters and detractors of reform, with aggressive debates often taking place online.

Ms Sturgeon will also be tasked with shepherding a potentially legally problematic Bill through Holyrood that could fulfil her primary political ambition; Scottish independence.

The referendum Bill, which is yet to be published by the Scottish Government, is expected to pledge a referendum before the end of 2023 – the official government timeline for another vote.

With Downing Street repeatedly digging in their heels over the subject in recent years, it is unlikely the required powers will be devolved to Scotland to hold another referendum, meaning the passage of the Bill – guaranteed thanks to the power-sharing agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens – could end up in court.

The Scottish Government would then build a case that the Scotland Act 2016 allows for the Scottish Parliament to legislate for another referendum.

The achievement was hailed by Ms Sturgeon’s deputy John Swinney as one she can “look on with pride”.

“As the country’s first female leader, her tenure has helped make Scotland a better, fairer country for all who live here,” he said, going on to say she had overseen an expansion of childcare, closing of the education attainment gap and the building of a welfare system in Scotland.

Recent results show the attainment gap has narrowed since 2017, but grew during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All of these policies are helping lay solid foundations for an independent Scotland, and we will now step up the work to deliver independence,” he added.

“Of course, the ultimate judges of the First Minister’s leadership are the electorate – and, in election after election, they continue to give her a resounding endorsement.”

Despite the milestone, opposition leaders were less than congratulatory.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross described the First Minister’s record as “appalling”, pointing to rising drug deaths, the poverty-related attainment gap in education and problems in the NHS.

“All this mismanagement and failure has played out against a backdrop of a nation divided due to Nicola Sturgeon continually picking at its constitutional scab,” he said.

“Instead of healing Scotland after the 2014 referendum, her constant push for another vote has split the public, distracted her Government and left business in limbo.

“For these reasons, history will look back on her legacy as extremely damaging for Scotland.”

Labour leader Anas Sarwar had a similar reflection on Ms Sturgeon’s tenure.

He said: “While Nicola Sturgeon is strong on rhetoric and grandstanding, the reality of her failures mean that thousands of Scots are unable to receive NHS treatment and even more are being hit in the pocket by the cost-of-living crisis.

“The legacy of this First Minister will be one of division and building an us vs them culture in our country.

“We can’t go on like this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PM looking to shore up support as partygate controversy refuses to subside

Boris Johnson is reportedly looking for ways to appease possible Conservative rebels as the partygate affair threatened to reignite over new rule-breaking claims.Allegations have surfaced that senior civil servant Sue Gray was told about a potential gathering in the Downing Street flat on the evening of the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday during her inquiry into No 10 and Whitehall Covid lockdown parties but opted not to investigate.The Cabinet Office said it seriously disputes the version of events as detailed in The Sunday Times but Labour is demanding answers over whether a rule-breach occurred.It comes as the i newspaper said the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demands PM ‘comes clean’ over fresh allegations of second flat gathering

Labour has demanded that the Prime Minister account for his “whereabouts” on his 56th birthday after reports emerged that he might have attended a second “potentially illegal” gathering that day.Boris Johnson was handed a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending his own surprise birthday bash in Downing Street on June 19 2020 when indoor mixing was forbidden.In her report published last week, senior civil servant Sue Gray provided details of the event, with sandwiches, cakes and alcohol available for those who attended, including Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak who were also given a £50 fixed-penalty notice...
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the UK...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stormont Assembly to sit in fresh bid to elect speaker

The Stormont Assembly will meet on Monday in a fresh bid to nominate a speaker after more than 30 MLAs signed a recall petition.Following a motion from Sinn Fein, outgoing speaker Alex Maskey told MLAs that the purpose of Monday’s recall will be to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.The Democratic Unionist Party has labelled the move a “stunt” by Sinn Fein, which emerged as the largest party in the Assembly election earlier this month.We were elected to sit in Stormont, to make legislation and to protect people within our communitiesSinn...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
John Swinney
Person
Alex Salmond
The Independent

Coronation maid of honour gown and pageboy outfit go on display in Co Fermanagh

Two original outfits worn at the Queen’s coronation by a maid of honour and a page have been rediscovered from storage.A gown worn by Lady Moyra Campbell as well as an ensemble worn by Lord Erne at the ceremony in 1953 are set to go on display at Enniskillen Castle.The Queen is also loaning a dress for the exhibition to mark her Platinum Jubilee.Lady Moyra was one of six maids of honour at the coronation, while Lord Erne was the First Page of Honour.While both have since died, their families found their carefully preserved garments from the special day in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Scotland must put sympathy to one side when against Ukraine, says Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor admits heartfelt sympathy for Ukraine’s plight will be put on hold when Scotland take to the Hampden Park pitch for the World Cup semi-final play-off on Wednesday night.Ukraine is in turmoil following the invasion by Russia and the visitors will travel to Glasgow racked with ongoing worry about family and friends back in their homeland.The Celtic skipper recognised a “real horrific” situation in Ukraine but insists Steve Clarke’s side will focus, as will their opponents, on getting to the play-off final against Wales in Cardiff.McGregor said: “Obviously we understand the situation and we have sympathy for it.“You turn on the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scottish aid worker tells of devastating food poverty in Zimbabwe

A Scottish aid worker in Zimbabwe has warned of the devastating impact the Ukraine conflict is having on food security around the world.Peter McGeachie, country director in Zimbabwe for overseas development agency Trocaire, is tasked with saving 26,000 from starvation in the southern African country.The 62-year-old, from Prestwick in Ayrshire, will help Trocaire – the Irish sister agency of Glasgow-based charity Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) – to tackle food poverty in Zimbabwe with up to £2 million extra funding from the UK Government.Mr McGeachie said the people of Zimbabwe are finding the cost-of-living crisis “extremely difficult” as an...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Windrush scandal caused by ‘decades of racist immigration laws’, leaked report says

The Windrush scandal was caused by decades of racist immigration law that was designed to reduce the number of non-white people living in the UK, according to a bombshell leaked Home Office report.The report, seen by the Guardian, concludes that the origins of the Windrush scandal lie in racist policies perpetuated by the government. “During the period 1950-1981, every single piece of immigration or citizenship legislation was designed at least in part to reduce the number of people with black or brown skin who were permitted to live and work in the UK,” the analysis reportedly says. The 52-page report...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Snp#The Scottish Government#Bills#The Scottish Parliament
The Independent

Britons face more holiday chaos as Tory cuts could see 8,000 fewer passports processed every day

Government staffing cuts could lead to a significant reduction in the number of passports being processed, jeopardising Britons’ holiday plans, Labour has said.The opposition party’s warning comes as complaints mount about the current passport-processing backlog.Given the passport crisis, Labour said it would be “damaging” for the Conservatives to reduce the number of staff working at the Passport Office.This follows the government’s announcement earlier this month that it wanted to reduce the number of jobs in the civil service by up to 91,000 over the next three years. In preparation for these cuts, Downing Street has reportedly asked every government department...
JOBS
The Independent

New visa for graduates from top 50 non-UK universities launched

Graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities can apply to come to the UK through a new visa scheme.The Government hopes its “high potential individual” route, which launches on Monday May 30, will attract the “brightest and best”, at the beginning of their careers, to come and work in the UK.Successful applicants with a bachelor’s or masters will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD-holders can apply for a three-year visa.Government guidance states that beneficiaries can then “switch to other long-term employment visas, if you meet the eligibility requirements”.The route is open to graduates from the top 50 non-UK...
U.K.
The Independent

Victoria Derbyshire reassures cancer sufferers of NHS ‘expertise and compassion’

Victoria Derbyshire has said it was a huge blow being diagnosed with breast cancer but wants people to know they are in “good hands” with the NHS during the most “fearful time of your life”.The BBC broadcaster, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, has spoken about her experience for documentary series The Waiting Room with Dr Sukh.The 53-year-old told the PA news agency: “It was a huge blow to get that diagnosis, because you never think it’s going to happen to you even though now the figures are one in two people over a lifetime will get a cancer...
CANCER
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces new questions over Partygate scandal amid drip-feed of resignation calls

Boris Johnson is facing renewed pressure over the Partygate scandal amid suggestions of a second gathering in the No 10 flat and a drip-feed of Tory MPs calling for his resignation.Despite his attempts to “move on” from the rule-busting events that have rocked his premiership, allegations also emerged over the weekend that officials had attempted to dilute Sue Gray’s report.On Sunday, the Cabinet Office was forced to issue a statement denying that senior figures had been able to edit or influence the 37-page document that was published on Wednesday.A spokesperson stressed that Ms Gray’s long-awaited report had been “impartially conducted”,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Partygate: Labour demands publication of messages suggesting second No 10 flat gathering

Labour’s Angela Rayner has demanded an investigation into text messages suggesting a second gathering took place in the No 10 flat on Boris Johnson’s birthday.According to The Sunday Times, messages sent by the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, appear to show that she was in the flat with several friends on the evening of 19 June, 2020.The alleged event is not mentioned in the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting events that was published on Wednesday following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation.It is also separate to a birthday celebration held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy