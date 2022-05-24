ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

HMS Coventry veteran recalls his ship sinking, 40 years on from Argentine attack

By Henry Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pRwk_0fpF579M00

A veteran of the Falklands War has said “not a day goes by” that he does not think about his experiences of the conflict, 40 years after his ship, HMS Coventry, was attacked and sunk by Argentine jets.

Christopher Howe, now 65, from Ewerby, Sleaford , Lincolnshire , was a Petty Officer on board HMS Coventry.

The Royal Navy destroyer was hit by Argentine jets on May 25 1982. Nineteen crew members were killed and another died of his injuries a year later.

He suffered 27% burns in the attack, and spoke to the PA news agency to mark 40 years since the ship was hit.

He told PA: “I’m here to tell the story, and 19 shipmates aren’t. I’ve learned to deal with it.

“There’s not a day goes by that I don’t think about what happened then, you can’t help it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfJkd_0fpF579M00

He recalled the moment he realised the ship was about to be hit.

“I remember turning to the captain at the time and saying: ‘We’re about to get attacked by…’,” Mr Howe said.

“I’m not sure if I actually finished my statement when there was this thud, followed by an extreme heat and a fireball rolling around the ops room.

“My life just slowed down completely in slow motion.

“The next thing I know, I’m waking up in an ops room that’s tilting. My arm was on fire, most of my clothes had been blown away completely, and I was in a lot of pain. There was a lot of thick, acrid smoke,” Mr Howe recalled.

HMS Coventry was conducting training in the Mediterranean when war broke out, and was quickly retasked to the South Atlantic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaOdZ_0fpF579M00

“We were immediately given our sailing orders by Admiral Sandy Woodward,” Mr Howe recalled, adding: “I remember, distinctly, the feeling around the ship when it was very quickly realised that we weren’t going home for Easter leave.

“The word around the ship was we won’t be going south long. We will be doing a 180 degrees and heading north very shortly because there’ll be a diplomatic solution.

“And I think everybody, to a man, really didn’t believe we wouldn’t be going south for more than a couple of days.”

Diplomatic efforts between the UK and Argentina failed, and British personnel were tasked with retaking the Islands.

Ahead of May 25 1982, HMS Coventry was stationed to the north of the Islands, serving as a distraction from the amphibious landings that were taking place on the mainland.

“We were there to be a missile trap for any incoming aircraft trying to get a clear run down to San Carlos Water to attack the ships taking part (in the) … amphibious landings,” Mr Howe said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1me1ce_0fpF579M00

The sky was blue and the sea calm on the morning of May 25 – “perfect visual targeting conditions” for Argentine pilots, according to Mr Howe.

Later that day, the crew of HMS Coventry received word that two Argentine Skyhawk jets were leaving the Argentine mainland, heading for the Falklands.

The crew worked out that the jets would likely reach the ship shortly after 6pm. They were correct, and HMS Coventry was hit.

Three bombs struck the ship, two exploding on impact. In the operations room, Mr Howe was trapped underneath some desks.

In that moment he pictured his wife and children, “and I said ‘no I’m not ending my life here’.”

He managed to make it to the ship’s upper deck, by which point the hull was tilting considerably to one side. The decision was then made to abandon ship.

I said 'no, I'm not ending my life here'

Christopher Howe

“I remember then being told by the captain to leave the ship, and it was just a case of sitting on the ship’s side and siding down,” Mr Howe said.

He was taken to the hospital ship SS Uganda, and his injuries treated.

Like many veterans of the conflict, Mr Howe’s mental health has suffered.

“I used to have a lot of silent periods when I went into my own. I don’t know where I went, I was thinking of what had happened. Why was I lucky? Why did I escape? Why did 19 of my shipmates lose their lives?” Mr Howe said.

“I take some pleasure from the fact that awareness is there 40 years on. We must never forget.

“They made a sacrifice. And as we say, ‘we gave our today for your tomorrow’,” Mr Howe added.

The 10-week Falklands War claimed the lives of 255 British personnel, three civilian Falkland Islanders, and 649 Argentine personnel.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ships#Hms Coventry#Falkland Islanders#Argentine#Royal Navy
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
WORLD
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian cruise missile that hit Ukrainian chemical plant was just yards away from striking fertiliser plant which would have 'engulfed Odessa completely in toxic cloud'

A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'

Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Navy hush-hush after secret boat’s unexplained sinking

A Navy vessel sank under unclear circumstances, at an undisclosed location, while testing out some secretive technology last December — and that’s about all the sea service will say on the subject. The vessel’s name and the nature of the technology tests were not disclosed, though officials did...
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine keeps hitting exposed Russian forces on symbolically important Snake Island, U.S. and U.K. confirm

Eleven weeks after Russia captured Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island), a strategically and symbolically important Ukrainian rock in the Black Sea, fighting continues, "with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed garrison located there," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update early Wednesday. "Ukraine has successfully struck Russian air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy