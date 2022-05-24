ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

One in four UK women and girls struggle to afford period products – survey

By Summer Goodkind
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1My1qx_0fpF4wbb00

Nearly a quarter (24%) of women who menstruate in the UK said they or their family have struggled to afford period products in the last year, new research shows.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to worsen, a new survey by WaterAid has highlighted the concerning impacts this can have for women on their period.

While significant steps have been made to tackle period poverty in the UK, most notably with the abolition of the tampon tax in January 2021 and provision of free period products in schools and hospitals, 83% of survey respondents said more needs to be done.

The international charity surveyed 2,000 British women and non-binary people who menstruate aged 14 to 50 and found that nearly a third (32%) are concerned they will not be able to afford period products in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArQVW_0fpF4wbb00

Consequently, they uncovered the ways respondents are being forced to reduce costs.

They found that one in four (26%) are wearing period products for longer than they should, risking their health.

An additional one in five (20%) are coping by using makeshift materials such as toilet paper or sponges.

An anonymous respondent said: “I am using the cheapest toilet roll I can find to use for periods. It’s not hygienic or recommended, but it’s all I can afford.”

With Menstrual Hygiene Day coming up on May 28, the international charity is calling for menstrual health to be recognised as critical for gender equality, so no-one is unfairly held back during their period.

School-aged girls are among the hardest hit, with two in five (41%) worrying about adding to the financial burden of their parents or caregiver, and one in five (20%) admitting missing school or work as a result of struggling to afford period products.

Added to this, the charity reported that a third of schools lack decent toilets, meaning many girls miss classes during their periods.

One student said cheaper period products would improve their mental health because they “wouldn’t have the worry of keeping money aside”.

She said: “I wouldn’t worry about the fact that I might not be able to afford period products for my next period which would mean I would miss work and university.”

The charity’s poll also found that, in the last year, 22% of British women and girls have relied on free period products from work, school, a food bank or other charity, while 30% have had to choose cheaper brands to cut costs.

Nearly a quarter (24%) reported missing activities such as sport or social activities due to struggles with affording period products.

More than three-fifths (61%) said if period products were cheaper or more free products were available, it would improve their mental health or wellbeing.

A separate survey by Plan International UK found that girls and young women are using toilet paper, socks, newspaper and other fabric because they cannot afford sanitary products.

Almost a fifth (19%) have been unable to afford period products at all this year, while one in 10 of the 1,000 UK respondents used a food bank to get what they needed.

The May poll found that half of girls who struggled to afford period products since the start of 2022 had to cut back on food and groceries to be able to buy them – almost double compared with last year.

More than a quarter are worried about how they will afford sanitary products over the coming months amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Period products are a necessity, not a luxury, and they need to be treated as such

Rose Caldwell, Plan International

Chief executive Rose Caldwell said: “It is devastating that so many girls and young people in the UK are unable to afford the period products they need, and that shockingly high numbers of them are forced to rely on toilet paper as a substitute.

“Of even more concern, half of girls who struggle to afford period products report cutting back on food to be able to buy them, almost doubling compared to last year.

“As we look to an uncertain future, many more families will face tough financial choices, and more young women than ever are likely to face issues affording the products they need. Period products are a necessity, not a luxury, and they need to be treated as such.”

A Government spokesman said: “The Government has taken a number of steps to ensure that sanitary products are available and affordable for all who need them, including scrapping VAT , and rolling out free period products to colleges, schools and hospitals.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New visa for graduates from top 50 non-UK universities launched

Graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities can apply to come to the UK through a new visa scheme.The Government hopes its “high potential individual” route, which launches on Monday May 30, will attract the “brightest and best”, at the beginning of their careers, to come and work in the UK.Successful applicants with a bachelor’s or masters will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD-holders can apply for a three-year visa.Government guidance states that beneficiaries can then “switch to other long-term employment visas, if you meet the eligibility requirements”.The route is open to graduates from the top 50 non-UK...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m nine months pregnant and hiding it from my clients on Zoom – here’s why

I have a confession to make: professionally, I am hiding the fact that I’m about to have a baby in a week or two. I run my business completely remotely. No one can see much past my chest on video calls, and if it doesn’t come up, I don’t bring it up.I want to create the illusion that I’m working all the time, the virtual version of the old adage of the jacket on the back of your desk chair with your light on, burning the midnight oil. It’s a mindset that’s toxic and antiquated, yet still permeates through me,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Wateraid#British
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the UK...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Number of women working past 50 shows big increase during Queen’s reign

The number of women aged 50 and over either in work or looking for jobs has increased by millions in the 70 years since the Queen has been on the throne, according to new research.In 1952, there were 1.3 million women in the age group working or looking for employment, but the figure has increased to 5.1 million now, said Rest Less, which offers advice and help to older people.Its analysis of official data also showed that unemployment levels among women in their 50s and above have also increased dramatically – from 27,000 in 1952 to 114,000 in 2022.The employment...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ministers warned of ‘millions’ of winter power cuts and rationed supply – report

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.The paper writes limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.Worse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Victoria Derbyshire reassures cancer sufferers of NHS ‘expertise and compassion’

Victoria Derbyshire has said it was a huge blow being diagnosed with breast cancer but wants people to know they are in “good hands” with the NHS during the most “fearful time of your life”.The BBC broadcaster, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, has spoken about her experience for documentary series The Waiting Room with Dr Sukh.The 53-year-old told the PA news agency: “It was a huge blow to get that diagnosis, because you never think it’s going to happen to you even though now the figures are one in two people over a lifetime will get a cancer...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

1B meth pills: East, SE Asia drug industry hits ominous peak

The number of methamphetamine tablets seized in East and Southeast Asia exceeded a billion last year for the first time, highlighting the scale of illegal drug production and trafficking in the region and the challenges of fighting it, the U.N. said Monday.The 1.008 billion tablets was part of a regionwide haul of almost 172 tons of methamphetamine in all forms and was seven times higher than the amount seized 10 years earlier, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report. The drugs are largely consumed in Southeast Asia but also exported to New Zealand and Australia,...
ASIA
The Independent

Scottish aid worker tells of devastating food poverty in Zimbabwe

A Scottish aid worker in Zimbabwe has warned of the devastating impact the Ukraine conflict is having on food security around the world.Peter McGeachie, country director in Zimbabwe for overseas development agency Trocaire, is tasked with saving 26,000 from starvation in the southern African country.The 62-year-old, from Prestwick in Ayrshire, will help Trocaire – the Irish sister agency of Glasgow-based charity Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) – to tackle food poverty in Zimbabwe with up to £2 million extra funding from the UK Government.Mr McGeachie said the people of Zimbabwe are finding the cost-of-living crisis “extremely difficult” as an...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Sainsbury’s commits to further price-cutting as shopper concerns grow

The boss of Sainsbury’s has said the grocery chain will continue to pump funds into offsetting rising costs over the rest of the year as shoppers become “increasingly concerned” about their finances.The UK’s second largest supermarket chain said it will invest more than £500 million into lower pricing by March 2023 as part of a long-term plan focused on value.It comes amid a surge in inflation, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing that food inflation grew by 6.8% last month, on the back of sharp increases for meat and dairy products.Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said the supermarket...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

As China seeks big Pacific deal, many in Fiji see benefits

For Georgina Matilda, working for Chinese infrastructure company China Railway means that she can put food on the table for her children.Like many Fijians, Matilda sees a benefit in foreign investment wherever it comes from, so long as it uplifts the people.“I think Chinese is good coming in Fiji,” said another Fijian, Miliane Rokolita. “They bring us bigger houses. They bring money in Fiji. They’re good people.”The welcoming attitude by many in Fiji and elsewhere in the South Pacific comes as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi sweeps through on an island-hopping tour amid growing international concerns about Beijing’s military...
CHINA
The Independent

Coronation maid of honour gown and pageboy outfit go on display in Co Fermanagh

Two original outfits worn at the Queen’s coronation by a maid of honour and a page have been rediscovered from storage.A gown worn by Lady Moyra Campbell as well as an ensemble worn by Lord Erne at the ceremony in 1953 are set to go on display at Enniskillen Castle.The Queen is also loaning a dress for the exhibition to mark her Platinum Jubilee.Lady Moyra was one of six maids of honour at the coronation, while Lord Erne was the First Page of Honour.While both have since died, their families found their carefully preserved garments from the special day in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Windrush scandal caused by ‘decades of racist immigration laws’, leaked report says

The Windrush scandal was caused by decades of racist immigration law that was designed to reduce the number of non-white people living in the UK, according to a bombshell leaked Home Office report.The report, seen by the Guardian, concludes that the origins of the Windrush scandal lie in racist policies perpetuated by the government. “During the period 1950-1981, every single piece of immigration or citizenship legislation was designed at least in part to reduce the number of people with black or brown skin who were permitted to live and work in the UK,” the analysis reportedly says. The 52-page report...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Marine mammals in UK at risk due to inconsistent assessments, research finds

Britain’s whale, dolphin and seal populations are being put at risk because of inconsistent approaches to environmental studies, Heriot-Watt University experts have found.Researchers from the Edinburgh-based university examined 93 cumulative effect assessments conducted by 11 maritime industries from 2009 to 2019.Industries are obligated to conduct these assessments during the planning process of new projects such as offshore wind farms, fish farms, harbour developments or turbines.Changes to their habitats can have temporary or permanent effects on these animals, depending on the nature of the activity. In some instances, this could even lead to population-level impactsProfessor Lauren McWhinnie, Heriot-Watt UniversityThe surveys attempt...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Over one million journeys made on new central section of the Elizabeth line

More than a million journeys have been made on the central section of London’s £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first five days since it opened.London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “proud to see the roaring success” of the stretch of the line which began operating between stations in Paddington, west London and Abbey Wood, south-east London on Tuesday morning.Transport for London (TfL) said the central section had seen more than one million journeys since it began operating.It added that more than two million trips had been made across the whole line, which stretches from Reading and Heathrow...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Youth charity secures over £4 million in funding

A youth charity has secured over £4 million in funding to help it deliver mental health support and employment guidance.Merseyside Youth Association (MYA) said the funds come at a vital time, with the cost-of-living crisis hitting young people hard, as they pay double on essentials like rent and bills, compared to the over-50s.An effective way to tackle the issue is by supporting them to find good quality jobs, said the charity.The finances, from Youth Futures Foundation and the European Social Fund/Youth Employment Initiative, administered by the Department for Work and Pensions, will fund the delivery of the charity’s job support programme.More...
CHARITIES
The Independent

How a hat box inspired the Jodrell Bank Observatory telescope

The design of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory was inspired by a hat box, according to memories shared by one engineer with his family.Previously unseen photos showing the construction of prototypes of the telescope in the 1950s have been released as the Cheshire observatory is set to open a new development supported by £12.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.The pictures were taken by Barry Wade, the father of the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s executive director, Isabel Hunt. The late Mr Wade was a trainee engineer at the site from 1951 to 1952.Ms Hunt said her father...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

What the papers say – May 30

The front pages span the partygate fallout, Royal happenings and concerns over energy supply.Partygate is piling pressure on the Prime Minister, according to The Independent, while the i reports Mr Johnson is planning a “bonfire” of EU laws to appease rebel Tories.Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Partygate fallout piles pressure on Johnson” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s7OcGKAtrp— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 29, 2022Monday's front page: PM plans bonfire of EU laws to appease rebel MPs#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FZF0hQv0tr— i newspaper (@theipaper) May 29, 2022The Times reports that deteriorating gas supply could cause power cuts to six million homes in winter.Monday’s TIMES: “Millions warned of power cuts” #TomorrowsPapersToday...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy