ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Government ‘planning windfall tax on energy companies to ease cost-of-living crisis’

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGGI0_0fpF4cCJ00

The Treasury is understood to be finalising plans for a new windfall tax on energy firms that would be used to help those who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Boris Johnson is reportedly poised to announce a multibillion-pound package of measures to alleviate some of the pressures facing households across the country, who are being hit with the soaring cost of energy and food.

The move has previously been suggested by Labour and some senior Tories, but has until now been resisted by ministers.

The Times said measures which could be introduced include increases in the warm homes discount, winter fuel allowance and a cut in council tax, while a VAT cut is said to be being mooted.

Downing Street is hoping the announcement will take the heat off the prime minister following the publication of Sue Gray's full report into Partygate, which is expected on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the energy minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, said a windfall tax on energy companies was not necessarily the right way to fund help for consumers struggling with the rising cost of living.

When asked if he supported a windfall tax, he told a parliamentary committee: "I have been very clear about a windfall tax: I don't think it supports investment, I don't think it's necessarily the right thing."

However he stressed any decision would be for the chancellor, Rishi Sunak , to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqgAW_0fpF4cCJ00

The Daily Telegraph said Mr Sunak had now concluded that a one-off windfall tax was needed, despite having opposed the measure previously, with further pressure on household budgets and a doubling of profits for some energy firms.

The chancellor was widely reported to be meeting with the prime minister on Wednesday to "sign off" on their "multibillion-pound" plan. Thursday has been suggested as the date for the announcement.

It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October.

He said this was due to the market coping with "once-in-a-generation" price changes "not seen since the oil crisis of the 1970s".

Labour has been piling pressure on the government to act. Commenting on the prospect of higher bills in the autumn, the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said: ”This will cause enormous worry for families already facing soaring bills. How many more alarm bells do the Conservatives need before they act?

“We need an emergency budget now, with a windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits to lower bills.”

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, said: “Energy bills are already sky high for millions of families. This is a social emergency- Government should be taking every measure possible to support the British people, including a windfall tax on oil and gas giants making record profits.”

A government spokesperson said: "We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can't shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we're supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22bn package of support.

"That includes saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut in July, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep more of the money they earn - benefiting over a million families by around £1,000 a year, and providing millions of households with up to £350 each to help with rising energy bills.

"The chancellor has been clear that as the situation evolves, our response will evolve - and we stand ready to do more."

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: 'Families of disabled people are already struggling'

The government says it understands "the pressures" faced by families on tighter budgets and is taking action. But what does the rising cost of living mean for the families of children with disabilities, who claim their fuel and energy bills were already higher than for most others?. Nazreen Bibi cares...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
FOXBusiness

Oil billionaire says Biden’s 'failed policies on energy are not working'

Continental Resources Chairman and founder Harold Hamm detailed on Monday what he believes is behind the record prices Americans are facing at the pump, arguing that the Biden administration’s "failed policies on energy are not working." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" he went on to argue that the administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#British Energy#Council Tax#Cost Of Living#Vat#Politics Federal#Treasury#Labour#Tories#Times#Partygate#The Daily Telegraph
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Cost of living: Calls to bring benefit and pension rises forward

Ministers are facing growing calls to bring forward large increases in benefits and the state pension which will be paid from next April. Charities want benefits to increase now to help people struggling with the cost of living, particularly energy bills. A well-established system means the annual increase in benefits...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy