Uvalde, TX

Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break

By Sharon Bernstein
Reuters
 4 days ago
May 24 (Reuters) - The children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday's massacre unfolded.

They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school's Facebook page showed. Tuesday was awards day, according to the calendar, and pupils were invited to wear a nice outfit and fun shoes as part of a "footloose and fancy" theme.

But at 11:43 a.m., a note was posted on the Facebook feed: "Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The pupils and staff are safe in the building," it read.

Then came a second message: "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site."

School administrators asked parents to stay away. The school serves about 570 children in second through fourth grades, nearly 90% of them Hispanic.

The details that came next were devastating: an 18-year-old gunman had opened fire at the school, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said.

Messages poured in from around the world, offering prayers and expressing outrage at yet another U.S. mass shooting.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families that have been affected by this evil," Susan Vanderwier of Indiana wrote on the school's Facebook page.

The school district said the elementary school, where the student mission statement is "Live. Learn. Love. Lead," would remain closed for the final days of the school year.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sheryl Stow
4d ago

Praying 🙏🏻 asking God to hold each and every family members affected by this. Our hearts are hurting for them. We love you Texas 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Vt
4d ago

What the country need’s to do is offer more free mental facilities! Educated children where they can go if they need help and also educate children about guns.

Eric Hinkel
4d ago

before 2020 there was a push to have a cop in schools and then everybody lost there minds and said all cops are bad, get them out of our schools, maybe if there was a cop there he might have been able to stop this guy, or at least limited the amount of kids that were killed.

The Associated Press

The names: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nineteen children were looking forward to a summer filled with Girl Scouts and soccer and video games. Two teachers were closing out a school year that they started with joy and that had held such promise. They’re the 21 people who were killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Some families have been willing to share their stories with The Associated Press and other media. Others asked for privacy. Here are their names.
CBS DFW

'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect posted on Facebook before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. The suspect posted on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook posts were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness. The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott. The gunman posted:"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother.""I am going to shoot an elementary school."New...
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
CBS DFW

Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
ABC4

Utah leaders respond to Texas elementary school shooting

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah leaders are expressing their thoughts and condolences to those affected by the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon. Eighteen students and one adult were killed in the shooting. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed. Ramos is also believed to have shot his […]
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
BBC

Texas shooting: Uvalde tragedy opens painful memories for Sandy Hook parents

Newtown, Connecticut, is a place that reminds you that the threat of gun violence is everywhere in America. Set in forested hills, with the treeline punctuated by white church steeples, a road runs from the centre of town past the pleasant New England homes and across a stream to reach, in a few short minutes, the Sandy Hook Elementary School.
CBS Denver

‘Colorado Hearts Are Heavy’: Gov. Jared Polis, Other Colorado Elected Leaders React To Texas Elementary School Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the elementary school shooting in Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. UPDATE: At least 18 children and one adult were killed after a shooter opened fire at Texas elementary school. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. https://t.co/ntvWmDY3xw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2022 The shooter, an 18-year-old male, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. (credit: CBS) Authorities say the suspect...
Reuters

