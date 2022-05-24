ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘What are we doing?’ Senator begs for change in emotional speech after Texas shooting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlnY7_0fpExG7W00

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem as the country’s latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

A gutted Murphy took to the floor and demanded that lawmakers do what they failed to do after 26 students and educators were killed in Newtown, the area he represented as a congressman.

The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

“Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending,” said Murphy, who represented Newtown, Conn. where Sandy Hook Elementary School is located, as a former U.S. Representative.

“But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he said.

PHOTOS: Scenes from deadly Texas school shooting response

The tragedy in Texas appeared to be similar to the 2012 mass shooting in Connecticut, where 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot his way into the locked building and then killed 20 first graders and six educators with an AR-15-type rifle legally purchased by his mother. He then killed himself as police arrived. Before going to the school, Lanza fatally shot his mother at their Newtown home.

“I just don’t understand why people here think we’re powerless,” Murphy told reporters. “We aren’t.”

Murphy said he is “so willing to bend over backwards to find compromise” on the legislation. “I want to show these want to show this country that that we care.”

A report by the Connecticut’s child advocate said Lanza’s severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder.”

Advocacy groups that formed in the wake of the Connecticut shooting expressed dismay at the news of shooting the Robb Elementary School, where at least 14 children and one educator were killed.

“We are devastated by yet another heart wrenching school shooting incident in America – this time in Uvalde, Texas, nearly 10 years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting tragedy,” said Po Murray, chair of the Newtown Action Alliance, in a written statement. “For the past decade, we have warned all Americans, including elected politicians across the nation, that if a mass shooting can happen in Sandy Hook then it can happen anywhere. We have begged presidents, all members of Congress, governors and state representatives to strengthen the federal and state gun laws to keep our families and our communities safe.”

Murphy expressed hope that compromise on gun control measures is possible.

“I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find,” he said, acknowledging the problem of gun violence can’t be solved overnight. “But by doing something, we at least stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to These killers brains are breaking, who see the highest levels of government doing nothing, shooting after shooting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The visit to Uvalde was Biden’s second trip in as […]
UVALDE, TX
WGN News

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston on Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence. Former President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders were scheduled to speak at […]
HOUSTON, TX
WGN News

Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats

Texas authorities said Friday that the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school discussed his interest in buying a gun in private online conversations, but backed away from earlier descriptions that he made public threats less than an hour before the attack. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday, a day after the shooting, […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WGN News

Police waited 45 minutes inside Uvalde school before pursuing shooter

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system’s small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small part of what school police […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
WGN News

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

In the hours and days following the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, authorities gave shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre is ongoing, but much is already known about the nearly two hours that […]
UVALDE, TX
WGN News

On remote US territories, abortion hurdles mount without Roe

HONOLULU (AP) — Women from the remote U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands will likely have to travel farther than other Americans to terminate a pregnancy if the Supreme Court overturns a precedent that established a national right to abortion in the United States. Hawaii is the closest U.S. state where abortion […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Ap#Democrat#Ar 15 Type
WGN News

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

(The Hill) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children. “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to […]
HOUSTON, TX
WGN News

Progressive ousts Biden-backed Schrader in Oregon primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, a centrist who was endorsed by President Joe Biden, has been ousted in the Democratic primary in Oregon by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner after results were delayed more than a week by a ballot-printing issue. The vote count in the state’s 5th Congressional District was sloweed […]
OREGON STATE
WGN News

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles (1,272 square kilometers) of forest in rugged terrain east of Santa […]
SANTA FE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
WGN News

Audit: State failed to track school safety plans

State education officials blamed a “misunderstanding” for failing to maintain records on whether districts are complying with school safety drill policies.  The State Fire Marshal and other agencies also did not have access to records to follow-up with districts whose safety precautions fell short, according to a review by the Illinois Auditor General. Auditors wrote: […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Indiana police: Boy found in suitcase died of electrolyte imbalance

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say an autopsy for a young boy found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana showed he died from an electrolyte imbalance. Sgt. Carey Huls says the electrolyte imbalance was most likely due to gastroenteritis, or, in other words, vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration. Police have said the child’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy