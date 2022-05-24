ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

What are the worst school shootings in modern US history?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Here are the worst school shootings in U.S. history:

1. Bath School: On May 18, 1927, a school board treasurer, Andrew Kehoe, killed 38 elementary school students and six adults at the Bath Township, Michigan, elementary school when he set off an explosion. Kehoe killed his wife and firebombed his farm, and then killed himself by detonating a final device in his truck.

2. Virginia Tech: Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on students at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia. Cho killed 32 people and injured 17. The shooting took place on April 16, 2007. Cho died by suicide.

3. Sandy Hook Elementary School: On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Peter Lanza, after killing his mother, went to the school in Newtown, Connecticut, and started firing. He killed 26 children and adults. Lanza died by suicide.

4. Robb Elementary School: What is known at this time is that an 18-year-old suspect entered the school and shot various students and teachers on May 24, 2022. The shooter was killed, likely by police. He killed 21 people — 19 students and two adults.

5. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: Seventeen people were killed in a school shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was taken into custody after the shooting.

6. University of Texas Tower: Charles Whitman, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, climbed a tower at the University of Texas and began shooting people on the campus on Aug. 1, 1966. He killed 14 and wounded 31.

7. Columbine High School: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 13 people and injured 24 before killing themselves on April 20, 1999, in Columbine, Colorado.

8. Red Lake Indian Reservation: On March 21, 2005, Jeffrey Weise killed seven people at Red Lake Senior High School in Red Lake, Minnesota.

9. Umpqua Community College: Christopher Harper-Mercer killed nine people at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 1, 2015.

10. Oikos University Shooting: One L. Goh killed seven students at the Korean Christian College at Oikos University in Oakland, California on April 2, 2012.

