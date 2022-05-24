ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘What are we doing?’ Senator begs for change in emotional speech after Texas school shooting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4cAF_0fpEqWkR00

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem as the country’s latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

18 kids, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

A gutted Murphy took to the floor and demanded that lawmakers do what they failed to do after 26 students and educators were killed in Newtown, the area he represented as a congressman.

The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

“Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and thoughts and prayers we can send, we are sending,” said Murphy, who represented Newtown, Conn. where Sandy Hook Elementary School is located, as a former U.S. Representative.

“But I’m here on this floor to beg to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” he said.

The tragedy in Texas appeared to be similar to the 2012 mass shooting in Connecticut, where 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot his way into the locked building and then killed 20 first graders and six educators with an AR-15-type rifle legally purchased by his mother. He then killed himself as police arrived. Before going to the school, Lanza fatally shot his mother at their Newtown home.

“I just don’t understand why people here think we’re powerless,” Murphy told reporters. “We aren’t.”

Murphy said he is “so willing to bend over backwards to find compromise” on the legislation. “I want to show these want to show this country that that we care.”

A report by the Connecticut’s child advocate said Lanza’s severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder.”

PHOTOS: Scenes from deadly Texas school shooting response

Advocacy groups that formed in the wake of the Connecticut shooting expressed dismay at the news of shooting the Robb Elementary School, where at least 14 children and one educator were killed.

“We are devastated by yet another heart wrenching school shooting incident in America – this time in Uvalde, Texas, nearly 10 years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting tragedy,” said Po Murray, chair of the Newtown Action Alliance, in a written statement. “For the past decade, we have warned all Americans, including elected politicians across the nation, that if a mass shooting can happen in Sandy Hook then it can happen anywhere. We have begged presidents, all members of Congress, governors and state representatives to strengthen the federal and state gun laws to keep our families and our communities safe.”

Murphy expressed hope that compromise on gun control measures is possible.

“I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find,” he said, acknowledging the problem of gun violence can’t be solved overnight. “But by doing something, we at least stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to These killers brains are breaking, who see the highest levels of government doing nothing, shooting after shooting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Biden called to mourn with city stricken by grief

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers. The visit to Uvalde on Sunday is Biden’s second trip […]
UVALDE, TX
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The review comes amid mounting pressure and questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information about what happened in the shooting last Tuesday at […]
UVALDE, TX
NBC4 Columbus

After Texas shooting, Gov. DeWine addresses gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took time Friday morning to discuss gun violence and school safety, after a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school shocked the nation. The meeting — held after the governor and his wife laid wreaths at 10:30 a.m. for veterans before Memorial Day Weekend — took place […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
wcbe.org

After elementary school massacre by gunman, Ohio GOP lawmakers talk of boosting school safety

People who want to carry concealed weapons won’t need permits after June 13, when a law signed earlier this year takes effect. But after the massacre by an armed gunman at an elementary school in Texas, there are no signs that any new restrictions on guns could be coming from the Republican-dominated legislature – with the entire House and half the Senate on this fall’s ballot.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
wvxu.org

Ohio GOP talks boosting school safety, not gun restrictions, after Uvalde massacre

People who want to carry concealed weapons won’t need permits after June 13, when a law signed earlier this year takes effect. But after the massacre by an armed gunman at an elementary school in Texas, there are no signs that any new restrictions on guns could be coming from the Republican-dominated legislature — with the entire House and half the Senate on this fall’s ballot.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Ap#Democrat#Ar 15 Type
WANE-TV

Ohio governor talks plans for school safety after Texas shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined Friday the state’s next steps to strengthen school safety for students, teachers, and staff. Following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, the governor addressed strategies to reduce violent crime. The priorities focus on helping school officials evaluate potential threats and develop appropriate responses, as well as improve the physical security of school buildings and campuses. The governor said he will also work to further expand Ohio’s behavioral health workforce to increase access to mental health services, and will continue to support Ohio’s law enforcement agencies in preventing violent crime.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Florida sheriff pledges deputies would never standby during school shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – A Florida county sheriff made a pledge to parents Friday after an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two educators at an Texas elementary school earlier this week. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood took to Facebook, pledging to parents in the county that they will never see the county’s deputies “standby while […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

Ohio safety expert explains how to prevent school shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A safe school is a school with a plan, according to school safety expert Ken Trump. "The first and best line of defense is well-trained, highly-alerted staff and student body. The number one way we find [out] about weapons plots and threats to self-harm is from kids who come forward and tell an adult they can trust," said Trump, who is the president of National School Safety and Security Services in Cleveland.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Proposed bill allowing school school staff to carry guns in Ohio

The recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde have sparked familiar discussion on how to stop mass shootings. In Ohio, proposed legislation would allow more school staff to carry guns. Ohio state representative Thomas Hall introduced House Bill 99 last year. If passed it would significantly reduce the amount of training...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy