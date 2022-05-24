Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Aerosmith Cancels Summer Dates as Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has checked into rehab following a drug relapse on his own free will.

In an official statement released Tuesday, Aerosmith said the 74-year-old singer relapsed after undergoing recent surgery, and “voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery”.

As a result, Aerosmith is canceling the June and July dates of its Las Vegas residency, with plans to resume in September.

Do you think Tyler will be ready to go by September? Could this possibly lead to Aerosmith calling it quits as a band?

