Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

By Holly Haze
 5 days ago

Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty

Aerosmith Cancels Summer Dates as Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has checked into rehab following a drug relapse on his own free will.

In an official statement released Tuesday, Aerosmith said the 74-year-old singer relapsed after undergoing recent surgery, and “voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery”.

As a result, Aerosmith is canceling the June and July dates of its Las Vegas residency, with plans to resume in September.

Do you think Tyler will be ready to go by September?  Could this possibly lead to Aerosmith calling it quits as a band?

‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes

‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes! That is quite the milestone. ABC’s General Hospital just hit a milestone. They filmed their 15,000th episode this past week. The episode will air on June 17. GH first debuted in 1963.They have sure been through a lot since the show first hit daytime television! General Hospital is the second longest […] The post ‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes appeared first on The Mix 107.9.
TV & VIDEOS
