Time has just released the ‘Time100’ List for 2022

By Madison James
 5 days ago

Source: Columbia Promotion / Radio One Digital

Got to love a good list.  Time’ has just released the ‘Time100’ List for 2022. The annual list celebrated the 100 most influential people in the world. Making the cover is Zendaya, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Mary J. Blige, and Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Big-name artist on the list includes Adele, Miranda Lambert, Michelle Zauner from Japanese Breakfast, and Questlove. Actors include Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Keanu Reeves, Channing Tatum, and Oprah Winfrey. Did Time Magazine get it right? What celebrity has influenced you? Who do you think should have made the list?

