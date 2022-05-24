Time has just released the ‘Time100’ List for 2022

On the latest episode of the Hulu series, The Kardashian’s Kendall Jenner freaks fans out. She goes over to her mom’s house and like most of us, she goes in her mom’s fridge to grab herself something to eat She opts for cucumbers and hummus. Her mom, clearly knowing her child, offers Kendall help; Kendall […] The post ‘The Kardashians’ Makes Fans Question Whether Kendall Jenner Knows How To Cut a Cucumber appeared first on The Mix 107.9.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO