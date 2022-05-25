ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary elections

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Polls close at 7:00 p.m. for the May 24...

Alabama now a source state for illegally purchased guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama law officials are cracking down on guns purchased illegally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve prosecuted more 30 cases of straw purchasing just this year. Straw purchasing is where someone legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone else who isn’t legally allowed to have it. But, straw purchasing in Alabama is contributing to gun crime locally and across the country.
Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
COVID cases rising again in Alabama, most new cases since March: Week in review

COVID cases continue to rise slowly in Alabama, and hospitalizations inched upwards, as the state closed out the week by adding more than 1,000 cases on Friday. That marks the first time the state has added at least 1,000 cases in a single day since March 2, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Friday’s total brought the state’s weekly case count to 4,554..
Lindy Blanchard files lawsuit against John Merrill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lindy Blanchard who lost the Republican Primary nomination for governor Tuesday, May 24 to Kay Ivey filed a lawsuit on May 19, six days before the election. The lawsuit is against Secretary of State, John Merrill and members of the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee. Blanchard is...
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For any parent, having a child go missing can be like living your worst nightmare and of course, you want anyone and everyone to help search. In light of National Missing Children’s Day this past week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging more people to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
10 Alabama counties that currently have highest COVID infection rates

Though far short of previous surges, health officials are warning of an uptick in COVID cases across the country. To see the current state of virus spread, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 24, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
Alabama beach summer outlook: Record-breaking, not record-shattering

Tourists flocked to Alabama beaches in record-shattering numbers the year after the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 and before inflation started to eat away at people’s wallets. According to state records released earlier this month, 8 million visitors came to Baldwin County in 2021, representing a 17% increase from...
Gas experts predict small decrease in prices in June

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are gearing up to hit the road for the holiday weekend, but you’re going to be paying a high price at the pump before you go. Alabama’s gas averages $4.29 as of May 27. That is the same average as the day before.
Changes on the way for Alabama state parks after voters approve $85M bond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of changes are on the way for Alabama’s state parks after voters approved an $85 million bond during Tuesday’s primary elections. “It allows us to accelerate the work that we’ve already had underway for several years to make our parks better,” said Greg Lein, director of Alabama State Parks,
Democratic gubernatorial candidates could be Alabama’s first black nominee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While incumbent Kay Ivey cruised to winning her party’s nomination for governor, the democrats will make history with their next nominee state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and Ylanda Flowers of Birmingham are in the democratic runoff, and the state party says either would be the party’s first black nominee.
Several Alabama sheriffs survive primary races; at least 1 set for runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The incumbent will remain in office in several of Alabama’s local sheriff races, though at least one is headed to a primary runoff. In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won his race for reelection against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger, meaning he’ll remain sheriff following the November general election.
House shakeup: 7 incumbents lose, 3 forced to runoffs

An embattled state lawmaker who in 2020 celebrated the birthday of a KKK founder was one of several Alabama House incumbents to lose a primary contest Tuesday. Others were forced into June runoffs, according to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State. Nearly two dozen incumbents on both sides...
In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
