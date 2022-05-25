RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama law officials are cracking down on guns purchased illegally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve prosecuted more 30 cases of straw purchasing just this year. Straw purchasing is where someone legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone else who isn’t legally allowed to have it. But, straw purchasing in Alabama is contributing to gun crime locally and across the country.
A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
COVID cases continue to rise slowly in Alabama, and hospitalizations inched upwards, as the state closed out the week by adding more than 1,000 cases on Friday. That marks the first time the state has added at least 1,000 cases in a single day since March 2, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Friday’s total brought the state’s weekly case count to 4,554..
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lindy Blanchard who lost the Republican Primary nomination for governor Tuesday, May 24 to Kay Ivey filed a lawsuit on May 19, six days before the election. The lawsuit is against Secretary of State, John Merrill and members of the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee. Blanchard is...
Incumbents in the Alabama Senate dominated in last Tuesday’s primary except for one race that is too close to call. In District 27 in east Alabama, Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey leads the incumbent, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, by four votes. The district covers parts of Lee, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.
Moman will lead the Rebels in 2023 after assisting the team the last four seasons. The Alabama Legislature approved $3.5 million for the facility, the first of several of its kind planned in the state.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For any parent, having a child go missing can be like living your worst nightmare and of course, you want anyone and everyone to help search. In light of National Missing Children’s Day this past week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging more people to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
Though far short of previous surges, health officials are warning of an uptick in COVID cases across the country. To see the current state of virus spread, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 24, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
Alabama had competitive Senate and governor contests on the ballot Tuesday, but voters reacted mostly with a collective yawn. Only 23.4% of registered Alabama voters showed up to vote in the primary, representing the second lowest turnout during a midterm election since 2000. “In states where we had competitive races...
Tourists flocked to Alabama beaches in record-shattering numbers the year after the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 and before inflation started to eat away at people’s wallets. According to state records released earlier this month, 8 million visitors came to Baldwin County in 2021, representing a 17% increase from...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are gearing up to hit the road for the holiday weekend, but you’re going to be paying a high price at the pump before you go. Alabama’s gas averages $4.29 as of May 27. That is the same average as the day before.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot of changes are on the way for Alabama’s state parks after voters approved an $85 million bond during Tuesday’s primary elections. “It allows us to accelerate the work that we’ve already had underway for several years to make our parks better,” said Greg Lein, director of Alabama State Parks,
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime state lawmakers and newer ones alike saw upsets in Tuesday’s primary election, some by just a handful of votes. More News from WRBL District 27 newcomer Republican Jay Hovey beat 12-year incumbent Sen. Tom Whatley by four votes for the Senate seat. In the race for Senate in District 31, Republican […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While incumbent Kay Ivey cruised to winning her party’s nomination for governor, the democrats will make history with their next nominee state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and Ylanda Flowers of Birmingham are in the democratic runoff, and the state party says either would be the party’s first black nominee.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The incumbent will remain in office in several of Alabama’s local sheriff races, though at least one is headed to a primary runoff. In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won his race for reelection against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger, meaning he’ll remain sheriff following the November general election.
An embattled state lawmaker who in 2020 celebrated the birthday of a KKK founder was one of several Alabama House incumbents to lose a primary contest Tuesday. Others were forced into June runoffs, according to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State. Nearly two dozen incumbents on both sides...
The Federal Communications Commission will not revoke radio broadcast licenses held by former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, after ruling that Hubbard’s convictions on ethics charges did not automatically disqualify him. Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin ruled this month that the enforcement bureau had not proven that Hubbard’s...
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Terra Johnson had no trouble picking out a graduation outfit Thursday evening. The Lawrence County mom planned to wear a maroon jumpsuit in honor of her daughter’s college choice. All that was...
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
