Pilot program could improve Tempe's 'problem child' neighborhood

The city of Tempe is trying its hand at ‘upzoning’ to fix up an aging neighborhood.

In north Tempe, neighbors say the area near Scottsdale Road and north of Loop 202 has seen better days. The city’s Development Review Commission heard about the ‘upzoning’ pilot program Tempe has been undergoing; the city has initiated the process to amend the general plan density map from medium to high density, as well as a zoning map amendment, on behalf of the owner of the Ramada Inn on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Lilac Drive.

Though there are no plans in place, the change would ready the parcel for future redevelopment. The hotel is currently closed.

Maria Laughner, deputy economic development director for Tempe, spoke with the DRC during its May 10 meeting and said upzoning will help to solve the city’s affordable housing crisis, play a part in the Hometown for All Initiative, provide redevelopment opportunities in a landlocked city and address neighborhood concerns.

“[Mayor Corey Woods] has been receiving a lot of complaints about issues in various parts of town,” she said. “One of the areas of town is north Tempe, specifically around Scottsdale Road north of the 202. There are lots of areas of the city that are ripe for redevelopment. How do we help some areas that we know would be good candidates for redevelopment and try to get to the mayor’s goal here?”

Laughner said the Ramada Inn owner approached the city about the pilot program, which is why it started with this project. There are currently no other projects in the pipeline, she said, though the city would like to add more if this first case is successful.

Changing the zoning to high density would allow for 65 units per acre on the lot. Laughner said they bypassed 45 units per acre due to the “arterial” and highly-trafficked street the lot sits on.

Lee Jimenez, a city planner involved in the project, sympathized with commissioners having to approve zoning changes without knowing what those changes could lead to.

“It’s difficult to guess what could be there," he said. “It’s hard to determine how many units could be constructed, along with any mixed unit components. That would be subject to site constraints.”

Jimenez added he’s attended multiple neighborhood meetings about the plans and most nearby residents are in favor of the change. Once a development is proposed, it will then have to go through another review process.

Ryan Levesque, director of planning for Tempe, said those involved are following guidelines set out for them.

“It’s unusual and this is our first time doing it this way,” he said. “The general plan is our guiding document for what we see for the area.”

Three residents spoke in front of the commission as well, some lending support and some offering questions.

Darlene Justice, who said she has lived in north Tempe for 56 years, acknowledged that the area has been “the stepchild of Tempe” for a long time. She referred to her longtime neighborhood as “blighted” and said businesses are leaving the area due to the amount of homelessness and drug use occurring nearby.

“The upzoning the city is doing is a big help,” she said. “Think of it as revitalization. If you go a little bit further north, Scottsdale is building a lot of big, tall housing. If you come to Tempe, come to the entrance on Scottsdale Road, things start to change. We need things in north Tempe.”

Layne Carraway, who lives in the Cavalier Hills neighborhood, said illicit activities occurring at the Ramada Inn and the Motel 6 on Scottsdale Road have "been destroying our community up there for years.”

“We want to see change, we want to have rest,” he said. “We need businesses over there. We need to build up the density a little. We have a chance to get rid of a problem child.”

Christie Arnold, however, said the project felt like the city putting the cart before the horse.

“No sewer flow test has been done, no traffic study, to see if this site can support the 65 unit density,” she said. “Someone needs to tell me how rezoning is going to magically save us. The main target that should’ve been addressed is the Motel 6.”

The commission approved the resolution unanimously. It will have its first presentation in front of the Tempe City Council on May 26 with a final hearing scheduled for June 9.