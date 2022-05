GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners baseball team, coming off of their biggest win of the season on Tuesday were looking to punch their ticket to the state tournament on Friday if they could get the win over the Huskies. Valley City also had their sights set on going for the EDC championship Saturday evening. Unfortunately for the Hi-Liners Wahpeton came to play with their offense and came away with the 11-1 win in 6 innings.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO