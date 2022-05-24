ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton woman opens up about being a COVID long hauler

By Jermont Terry
 5 days ago

Wheaton woman opens up about being a COVID long hauler 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you heard of COVID long haulers ?

These are people whose COVID symptoms last more than a year after their initial infection.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry shows us, a Wheaton woman opens up about the lasting impact, as Northwestern Medicine reveals the finding of its study.

Staying physically active through rowing is how Emily Caffee  maintained her health. Yet during a rowing competition back in March of 2020 Emily's adrenaline quickly went down hill.

"The descent into what I came to know the pit of emotional despair."

She contracted COVID and would experience a 15-month long journey of agonizing symptoms.

"I went from being a very active person to barely being able to stand without getting so acutely dizzy. Things like taking a shower, empty the dishwasher. If I had to plan one thing to do for the day, that was the thing that I did."

Emily soon learned she was part of a group infected with the virus considered COVID long haulers. The annoying pain, fatigue and neurological side affects stick around well after the virus leaves the body.

"I'd say I'm 90 to 95% better, but there are still some symptoms that linger," Caffee said. "I don't feel like my old self. I feel like a different version of my old self.

More than 1,400 long-haulers have been treated at Northwestern Hospital. Researchers and doctors did an extensive study and determined. Most continued to:

*Experience neurologic symptoms, fatigue, and compromised quality of life 11-18 months after disease onset that continued for an average of 15 months.

And when comes to vaccination status...

"There was a neutral affect. It didn't cure long COVID or make long COVID worse so we continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted," said Dr. Igor Koralnik, Chief of neuro-infectious diseases at northwestern medicine

While Emily has gradually gotten back to rowing, she's no where near competing again, but believes seeking  medical attention and  knowing the symptoms weren't all in her mind helped her on her road to recovery.

"I think the most frustrated part of recovering from long COVID was how much of a roller coaster it was. Completely unpredictable," Caffee said. "And as a patient the worse it felt out of control. Part of my reason of showing up today was offering that hope.

Doctors said anyone not getting the clarification, after experiencing long COVID, can get a tele-visits consultation with any doctor until you're satisified with a diagnosis.

