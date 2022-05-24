The UnCola Gets Under the Covers, Vol. 9

Asheville FM took home multiple awards including Best of Overall Excellence in Community Radio!. Asheville, NC─ JUNE 1, 2022 ─ Asheville FM (WSFM-LP) received a number of 2022 Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media Foundation. The awards program was established to honor and promote community media, community radio, and local cable programs that are distributed on Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access cable television channels. Proceeds go to the ACM Foundation which is exclusively used for facilitating, preserving and promoting education in community media.

