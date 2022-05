SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento did not come forward to claim the prize ahead of Thursday’s deadline. The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive. Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The California Lottery said the only chance left for the winner to claim their prize is if they put their ticket in the mail with it postmarked for Thursday. Many people this week were wondering why the ticket hadn’t been turned...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO