Making Sense of Boston Being Favored Over Miami's Home Court Advantage

Photo: Michael Reaves

RJ Bell: “If we look at the series price, it is -165 for Boston. They have one home game and two road games! Starting the series it was at Boston at -175, except now its 2 out of 3 games Miami has the home court advantage. So percentage wise, it’s so much more relevant to have home court now!”

On today’s edition of “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell,” RJ Bell and AJ Hoffman discuss the series odds of the rest of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. With the series essentially a best of three, Boston is favored at -165. RJ & AJ try to make sense of this line even with Miami having the home court advantage moving forward!