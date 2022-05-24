ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Making Sense of Boston Being Favored Over Miami's Home Court Advantage

By Andre Ochoa
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNUMD_0fpETep200
Photo: Michael Reaves

RJ Bell: “If we look at the series price, it is -165 for Boston. They have one home game and two road games! Starting the series it was at Boston at -175, except now its 2 out of 3 games Miami has the home court advantage. So percentage wise, it’s so much more relevant to have home court now!”

On today’s edition of “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell,” RJ Bell and AJ Hoffman discuss the series odds of the rest of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. With the series essentially a best of three, Boston is favored at -165. RJ & AJ try to make sense of this line even with Miami having the home court advantage moving forward!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Celtics' Al Horford stuffs Heat's Max Strus on dunk attempt

Facing the top-seeded Miami Heat on the road in Game 7 on Sunday night, Boston Celtics fans couldn't have asked for a much better start than what their team gave them in the first quarter. At the end of one frame, the Celtics not only held a commanding 32-17 lead, but held the advantage in nearly every significant statistical category early on as well.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy