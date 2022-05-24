The Stranger Things Season 4 Change That Will Be 'Sad' For Fans To See, According To The Cast
Stranger Things is finally on the verge of returning to Netflix with the first new episodes in almost three years , but Season 4 won’t be more of what fans got in the first three seasons. The major characters are split between distant locations, ranging from Hawkins to California to Russia , not to mention some possible journeys to the Upside Down. There’s a lot to be excited about, but according to the stars, there’s one change that “shakes up” the show and will make fans sad.
The cast of Netflix’s sci-fi series spoke with CinemaBlend and other outlets ahead of the Season 4 premiere. When I asked how life has been different for The Party back in Hawkins with Eleven and Will off in California , Sadie Sink – who plays Max Mayfield – shared:
Although Max is one of the newer members of The Party, she bonded closely with Eleven during the course of Season 3, so El’s departure may have been harder on Max than anybody other than Mike. The absence of El and Will also comes right when the rest of the group is starting high school in Hawkins. Gaten Matarazzo weighed in on the relatability, and why fans might not be happy about it:
The Party has limited methods of communication as ‘80s high school freshman, and it’s safe to say that the distance between Hawkins and California is way too far for their walkie talkie ranges. Unless the Byers have their own tower like what Suzy had to save the day with Planck’s constant and The Neverending Story in Season 3, they probably aren’t able to keep in touch as much as they’d like.
The early footage for Season 4 revealed that there’s another change in store for the members of The Party who stayed behind in Hawkins, with Lucas joining the basketball team. The others seem to be sticking with Dungeons & Dragons with the "Hellfire Club" rather than hitting the gym, but Lucas isn’t giving up on his friends. Caleb McLaughlin shared why Lucas wants to keep his friends despite the separation, saying:
The Party members were never exactly the most popular kids in the first three seasons, and Lucas at least isn’t going to need to take refuge in an AV room at Hawkins High. Whether or not the friendships between those who stayed behind in Hawkins survive the transition to high school – and whatever danger is in store courtesy of the Upside Down in Season 4 – remains to be seen. McLaughlin continued:
While most fans probably can’t relate to monsters ( including the terrifying new Vecna ) wreaking havoc in real life, the change that comes with going to high school is something that plenty of viewers have experienced. Season 4 is going to deliver a new era of Stranger Things action, after the longest break between seasons in the history of the show.
Fortunately, that break is very nearly over. Season 4 of Stranger Things – which has many critics in agreement so far – premieres on Friday, May 27 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix. The fourth season will release in two volumes , with seven episodes available to start. Volume 2 will be two movie-length final episodes. You can check out the series with a Netflix subscription , and don’t forget to visit our rundown of 7 things you need to remember for Season 4 .
