Amber Heard was nearly dropped and replaced from the cast of “Aquaman 2” due a perceived lack of on-screen chemistry with the film’s star Jason Momoa. What Happened: According to a Variety report, the news that Heard would have been booted from the film was relayed by Walter Hamada, president of the DC Films unit at Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, during the ongoing defamation lawsuit brought against Heard by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO