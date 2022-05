BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has died in a crash on I-40 West in Bellevue on Friday morning. According to police, 30-year-old Lauren Searles was driving Hyundai Elantra westbound on I-40 when she slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder just passed Hwy 70 in Bellevue. Searles was pronounced dead at the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO