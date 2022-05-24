ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

How to tell if your baby is allergic to formula

By Andrew Christiansen
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuHhM_0fpEIeiP00

Chloe Manning noticed her daughter wasn’t tolerating the baby formula the hospital gave her just weeks after she was born.

“She just wasn’t happy," Manning said. "She just wasn’t getting what she needed out of her formula.”

Manning said her daughter was becoming colicky, fussy and was clenching her fists after being fed the initial formula.

Manning said it was the formula that was upsetting her stomach.

That’s when Manning decided to switch her formula, but she said the nationwide baby formula shortage isn’t helping.

She’s had to go all the way to Victoria and Galveston to find formula.

“I just really, really feel for all parents who are dealing with this right now. Whether it’s a sensitivity or not, it’s just really stressful and really scary not knowing whether you’re going to be able to feed your baby or not,” Manning said.

Dr. Eric Baggerman, the CEO of Amistad Community Health Center said if a baby is allergic to formula, they will have symptoms like eczema and hives, but they can also have symptoms like vomiting and abdominal pain.

“It’s that duration of the time or some of the more severe symptoms - like bloody diarrhea - that would key you to it’s an allergy,” Baggerman said about the differences between the flu and a formula shortage.

Breast milk is also an alternative to formula.

Raydean Calais has been donating her breast milk to mothers for about four years and said some of the mothers who come to her have babies who don’t tolerate certain formulas.

“Just seeing moms in need, for whatever reason, if they can’t breastfeed or pump, it’s good nutrients,” Calais said.

She uses a breast pump at her work, storing her breast milk in a refrigerator under her desk.

She said so far she has donated 1,700 ounces to 12 moms and is hoping to continue.

“Just donating it, you know, from our heart, to feed other babies, is what we do,” Calais said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Formulas#Allergic#Breast Milk
Daily Mail

Female Celebrity Cruises passenger sues after 'receiving HIV-infected blood from another traveler' during onboard emergency transfusion when she suffered hemorrhage

A Celebrity Cruises passenger is suing the cruise line after the ship’s medical staff allegedly gave her a blood transfusion from a donor with HIV, leaving her with the virus herself. In a federal lawsuit that demands unspecified damages from the company, the woman, who was not named, alleges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy