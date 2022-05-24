ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

La Retama Central Library announces lineup for free summer events

By Myra Sanchez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tfoa4_0fpEIdpg00

With summer around the corner, the La Retama Central Library will host a series of free events including costume contests, arts and crafts sessions, dance lessons, and writing workshops for children of all ages.

The free events begin on Saturday, June 4 and run through Saturday, August 27. Organizers say select classes require registration, so contact the library at 361-826-7055 for more information.

La Retama Library features a large Children's Department, with custom artwork and several exhibits throughout the space. The library spotlights a wide array of children's books ranging from early readers to more advanced learners.

For a complete list of events scheduled at all city libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library .

Summer schedule of free events:

Saturday, June 4 – A Faire at the Library, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Meet and Greets with local authors
  • Writing Workshops (Creative Writing and Self-Publishing)
  • Cosplay Costume Contest (Categories: Anime, Period Piece, Superhero, Supervillain)
  • Swordfight Demonstrations by the Shire of the Seawinds

Saturday, June 11 – Maker’s Day, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Art Show with Hand-Crafted Items
  • World-Wide Knit in Public Day (Yarn Dyeing, Wreath Making, Paint Pouring, Sewing)

Saturday, July 30 – Back to Stranger Things, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

  • Crafts, Games, Live Music, Costume Contest
  • Ages 12 and up

Saturday, August 27 – Bridgerton Ball, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

  • Live Music, Ballroom Dance Lessons, Crafting Classes, Market-Place Shopping, Tea and Scones, Costume Contest - 'Who will be named Diamond of the Sea?'
  • Ages 16 and up
Patricia Herrera ( La Retama Library)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Corpus Christi, TX
Entertainment
thebendmag.com

10 Tacos to Try in Corpus Christi

Whether made with chicken fajita or birria style, street tacos are an incredibly popular South Texas favorite. From taco trucks to taquerias, there’s surely no shortage of tacos in the Coastal Bend. With fresh options and dozens of variations, here’s a roundup of ten tacos to try in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

3NEWS shouts out Class of 2022 graduates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As 3NEWS continues to celebrate the Class of 2022 across South Texas, there are a few senior and kinder shout outs to add to the list:. Justis is graduating from Carroll High School. After graduation, she will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio to become a psychiatrist. Congratulations, Justis!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Events#Ballroom Dance#Retama#La Retama Central Library#La Retama Library#Children S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
ccpdblotter.com

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 2022

With Memorial Day Weekend 2022 upon us, the Corpus Christi Police Department has a few reminders for the residents and visitors to our wonderful city. Please be patient. Traffic may be congested as you make your way to the beach. The Corpus Christi Police Department will have additional officers patrolling the beach and roadways.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy