(Another) Day of Mourning: Patriots React to America's Latest Mass Shooting

Frustrated by another school shooting and continued government inaction, Patriots players took to social media to express their emotions.

Another week. Another mass shooting. More frustration, reaction and emotion from the New England Patriots.

Just 10 days after the grocery store shooting in Buffalo and almost 10 years since the grisly Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut, Pats players took to social media Tuesday to vent their emotions in the wake of another mass murder - this one taking at least 20 lives (including 18 children) at an elementary school in south Texas near San Antonio.

Damien Harris

Trent Brown Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonnu Smith Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Taking a break from their work at voluntary OTAs at Gillette Stadium and pausing their glee about the Boston Celtics' playoff run , several players took time to comment on the latest American tragedy.

The theme of the players' posts on Twitter: "Change." As in, legislation aimed at making these types of incidents more difficult to occur in the future.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown - in no uncertain terms - bemoaned the lack of change.

Running back Damien Harris demanded change.

Safety Adrian Phillips asked what it will take to prompt change.

Defensive lineman Sam Roberts merely offered prayers to the victims' families and loved ones.

And tight end Jonnu Smith posted an inspirational quote in reaction to the horrific event.

Celtics' star Jayson Tatum echoed the sentiments of the Patriots players, calling it "devastating."

All this, of course, on the heels of the Patriots organization posting a statement in response to the May 14 shooting in Buffalo in which 10 innocent people were gunned down at a grocery store.

Tuesday's incident was already the 212th "mass shooting" in America in 2022 ... on the 144th day of the year. Sadly, it was the Dallas Cowboys turn to issue a statement on more senseless shooting.

Sam Roberts

Adrian Phillips Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Belichick