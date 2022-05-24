ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

(Another) Day of Mourning: Patriots React to America's Latest Mass Shooting

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU1Fp_0fpEIZFe00

Frustrated by another school shooting and continued government inaction, Patriots players took to social media to express their emotions.

Another week. Another mass shooting. More frustration, reaction and emotion from the New England Patriots.

Just 10 days after the grocery store shooting in Buffalo and almost 10 years since the grisly Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut, Pats players took to social media Tuesday to vent their emotions in the wake of another mass murder - this one taking at least 20 lives (including 18 children) at an elementary school in south Texas near San Antonio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTvsy_0fpEIZFe00

Damien Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RigFP_0fpEIZFe00

Trent Brown

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQ3A4_0fpEIZFe00

Jonnu Smith

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Taking a break from their work at voluntary OTAs at Gillette Stadium and pausing their glee about the Boston Celtics' playoff run , several players took time to comment on the latest American tragedy.

The theme of the players' posts on Twitter: "Change." As in, legislation aimed at making these types of incidents more difficult to occur in the future.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown - in no uncertain terms - bemoaned the lack of change.

Running back Damien Harris demanded change.

Safety Adrian Phillips asked what it will take to prompt change.

Defensive lineman Sam Roberts merely offered prayers to the victims' families and loved ones.

And tight end Jonnu Smith posted an inspirational quote in reaction to the horrific event.

Celtics' star Jayson Tatum echoed the sentiments of the Patriots players, calling it "devastating."

All this, of course, on the heels of the Patriots organization posting a statement in response to the May 14 shooting in Buffalo in which 10 innocent people were gunned down at a grocery store.

Tuesday's incident was already the 212th "mass shooting" in America in 2022 ... on the 144th day of the year. Sadly, it was the Dallas Cowboys turn to issue a statement on more senseless shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgM6R_0fpEIZFe00

Sam Roberts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDFTL_0fpEIZFe00

Adrian Phillips

Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Belichick

How Patriots Can 'Win' OTAs (; 1:48)

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
CBS Boston

Miami Heat fined $25K for rules violations in Game 6 vs Celtics

BOSTON – The Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding bench decorum during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. During the game, Miami players stood in the team bench area but away from the bench. The league said they "were on, encroaching upon, or entering the playing court during live game action."   The Heat beat the Celtics 111-103. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night in Miami.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
Jayson Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Boston Celtics#American Football#The New England Patriots#Pats#The Boston Celtics#Twitter
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pacers Trade Sends Malcolm Brogdon To Miami

It feels a little crazy to say it, but it’s true: the Miami Heat may need a point guard this NBA offseason. Granted, it’s to be determined. As it stands, this team is down 3-2 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. If they come back to advance to the Finals, they may decide not to make any major changes this summer.
MIAMI, FL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
950
Followers
949
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy