The boss of Sainsbury’s has said the grocery chain will continue to pump funds into offsetting rising costs over the rest of the year as shoppers become “increasingly concerned” about their finances.The UK’s second largest supermarket chain said it will invest more than £500 million into lower pricing by March 2023 as part of a long-term plan focused on value.It comes amid a surge in inflation, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing that food inflation grew by 6.8% last month, on the back of sharp increases for meat and dairy products.Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said the supermarket...

