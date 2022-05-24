Flintridge Sacred Heart Hosts 45th Annual Gala

The San Fernando Valley location of Gino’s East has become a haven for Chicago-loving food fans drawn to staples like deep-dish pizza, tavern-style pies, and Italian beef sandwiches. Now the Sherman Oaks restaurant is getting (albeit briefly) into the hot dog game with the introduction of its classic Chicago hot dog for this long Memorial Day weekend only. The ownership group behind this location swears that they’re going to be doing things the right way, meaning a poppy seed bun, Vienna all-beef dogs, and the usual assortment of vegetable toppings like sport peppers, bright-green relish, a pickle spear, and chopped onions — and don’t forget the celery salt. The dogs are available at Gino’s East this long weekend only, priced at $5.95 individually or at $10.95 as a combo with fries and a drink.
