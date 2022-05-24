ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Flintridge Sacred Heart Hosts 45th Annual Gala

By Outlook Photos
 3 days ago

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy hosted its...

Pasadena Christian School Celebrates Diamond Jubilee Gala

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Christian School recently held its 75th annual Diamond Jubilee Gala. With about 200 people in attendance, the event raised funds for improved audio and video equipment in the school’s auditorium. The school’s teachers were honored during...
Mayfield Junior Gets Sporty for Annual Benefit

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School held its Annual Benefit with the theme “MJS Mustang Tailgate: Benefit 2022” on April 30. The event was hosted on-campus on Spirit Field. More than 400 attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour, live auction, dinner, and dancing to a live band. Funds raised through this event are invested into the Mayfield Junior School Endowment, supporting the delivery of Holy Child education for students today, tomorrow, and beyond.
Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend in L.A. [5-27-2022 to 5-30-2022]

Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.
La Salle College Preparatory’s Crystal Ball

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. La Salle College Preparatory held its annual Crystal Ball at Noor in Pasadena last Friday. The event included cocktails and dinner as well as silent and live auctions.
Where to Celebrate National Brisket Day in LA

Saturday, May 28, is National Brisket Day. If you’ve had corned beef or pastrami before, then you’ve had brisket. This large piece of flavor-packed beef is often cured or smoked, but it’s also one of the best cuts for braising and slow cooking. I hope you can plan ahead and celebrate National Brisket Day with one of your favorites or try something new.
Adventist Symposium Highlights Life-Saving Stories

First published in the May 21 print issue of the Glendale News Press. This past March 30, Pacoima resident Hamlet Tunyan was riding in a car driven by his wife, and he told her he wasn’t feeling well. He had a burning sensation in his chest and they decided to go to the emergency room at Adventist Health Glendale. However, before they arrived, Tunyan passed out.
Flintridge Prep Captures Title; St. Francis Places 2nd

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The city of Pasadena was well represented at the CIF Southern Section swimming and diving championships at Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo recently with athletes from Flintridge Prep and St. Francis capturing titles in their respective divisions.
A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
Circus Vargas cancels all shows in Santa Clarita

Circus Vargas announced it has cancelled its “The Circus Vargas Express” engagement at Westfield Valencia Town Center just days before the show was scheduled to open under the big top on Friday. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel all our shows at the Santa Clarita location,” said Emily White,...
Kien Giang Bakery's Bánh Mì Rolls Cross Cultural Boundaries

This article is presented in partnership with the Natural History Museum's "Kneaded: L.A. Bread Stories," a project that celebrates L.A. history, heritage and communities through the lens of bread. In an interview with Ali Huynh, second-generation baker at Kien Giang Bakery in Echo Park, we learn about the blended cultural...
Boat Cinema begins on-the-water screenings at Castaic Lake this weekend

CASTAIC LAKE — Already, summertime LA moviegoers can watch films at rooftop restaurants and in cemeteries. Now Castaic Lake is getting in on the action with Boat Cinema — a film series that lets people take in big screen favorites from the water with their own personal electric mini boat.
A Valley Restaurant Is Selling Legit Chicago-Style Hot Dogs for Memorial Day

The San Fernando Valley location of Gino’s East has become a haven for Chicago-loving food fans drawn to staples like deep-dish pizza, tavern-style pies, and Italian beef sandwiches. Now the Sherman Oaks restaurant is getting (albeit briefly) into the hot dog game with the introduction of its classic Chicago hot dog for this long Memorial Day weekend only. The ownership group behind this location swears that they’re going to be doing things the right way, meaning a poppy seed bun, Vienna all-beef dogs, and the usual assortment of vegetable toppings like sport peppers, bright-green relish, a pickle spear, and chopped onions — and don’t forget the celery salt. The dogs are available at Gino’s East this long weekend only, priced at $5.95 individually or at $10.95 as a combo with fries and a drink.
First Annual BeachLife Ranch Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Wilco and More

The first annual BeachLife Ranch Festival has announced its first-ever lineup including the Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco, and more. The event takes place from September 16-18 on The Waterfront in Redondo Beach, California. Tickets for the festival are on sale now. “We’re excited...
Glendale Hotel Project Grows in Room Count

A 2019 plan to redevelop an abandoned gas station in Glendale into a hotel has undergone a revision to make the site bigger, according to Urbanize LA. The property is located at 1633 Victory Blvd. with nearly 21,000 square feet. It has frontage on Winchester Avenue. The project was originally...
2022 L.A. Fleet Week part four – U.S.S Portland & U.S.S. Essex

Gayle Anderson reports from The Port of Los Angeles where L.A. Fleet Week 2022 preparations are underway, following its cancellation due to the pandemic. The event is timed to coincide with Fleet Week New York for the first time ever. In addition, 2022 L.A. Fleet Week is being celebrated in two locations, The Battleship Iowa Museum and at Berth 46 at The Port of Los Angeles.
