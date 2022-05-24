1 Injured in Early Morning House Fire

At 7:34 a.m. on Tuesday the Easton 911 Center received a call from a person stating that their house at 15 Hayes Street was on fire and that people were still inside the house. The Easton 911 Center immediately alerted the Easton Volunteer Fire Department...
The Covid numbers continue to bounce around in Easton. The increase in hospitalized patients seems to be close to leveling off but I hesitate to make predictions. What comes next is just too hard to know. This week our hearts go out to the town of Uvalde, Texas and the...
This Tuesday (May 31) Easton citizens are being asked to show up at our Town Meeting and vote for a permanent conservation easement to protect our town-owned South Park Ave. property from development. More than 700 Easton citizens signed a petition calling for this Town Meeting — all in just a 10-hour period on referendum day (May 3). And after these signatures were submitted to the Town Clerk, many more citizens said they wanted to sign.
Easton Pride is happy to announce three events planned for June 1, the first day of Pride Month. At 4: 30 pm there will be Pride Story Time for all ages at the Easton Public Library in the community room. Stories will be read and crafts made. Registration is required at the following link: https://www.eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=EASTONPL&curID=570146&CFID=47028302&CFTOKEN=11a069f772daa144-02D7313D-D4AE-528A-53501DEA7D111D60.
How many 10-year-olds do you know who start their own newspaper and keep it going for years, despite occasional trouble with some 120-plus subscribers?. Award-winning filmmaker Karen Thorsen started her quest to disseminate information early. Her family moved from New York City to Fairfield County for the schools. A love of writing and compelling curiosity led her to create a weekly gazette. She didn’t get into trouble reporting on a murder less than a mile from where she lived although she didn’t solve the case; she got into hot water for announcing in print when and where neighbors were going on vacation … together.
Comments / 0