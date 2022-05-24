1 Injured in Early Morning House Fire

How many 10-year-olds do you know who start their own newspaper and keep it going for years, despite occasional trouble with some 120-plus subscribers?. Award-winning filmmaker Karen Thorsen started her quest to disseminate information early. Her family moved from New York City to Fairfield County for the schools. A love of writing and compelling curiosity led her to create a weekly gazette. She didn’t get into trouble reporting on a murder less than a mile from where she lived although she didn’t solve the case; she got into hot water for announcing in print when and where neighbors were going on vacation … together.

