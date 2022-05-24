KSJD Local Newscast - May 24, 2022

As we're learning more about the victims in Uvalde, we're also getting new information about how law enforcement responded to the shooting. Family members of some of the victims have criticized police for taking too long to confront the gunman once he was barricaded inside the school classroom. Lucinda Velazquez (ph) is the great-aunt of one of the children who was injured but not killed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO