ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Top-10 defensive line recruit sets Florida visit date

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0fpE4vir00

Florida football’s recruiting team continues to push ahead on the prospect trail as first-year head coach Billy Napier and his staff look to clean up the mess left behind by the previous administration. The staff has been out on the road visiting preps while planning campus visits for the coming months.

Among the many moves made recently was the scheduling of four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins’ official visit (June 3-5), according to GatorsOnline. The 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pounder out of Gardendale, Alabama, has included the Gators in the race for his services. He also includes the South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs to round out his five finalists.

Collins is ranked No. 69 overall and No. 6 nationally at his position, according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 51 and 7, respectively. On3’s recruiting prediction machine has ‘Bama out front in his recruitment with a 92.4% chance of signing him while the Gators are fourth with a 1.4% chance.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National analyst predicts Kentucky to land key 2023 Tar Heels target

The UNC basketball class of 2023 is off to a terrific start as it currently holds two commitments from consensus five-star prospects. The Tar Heels have the No. 1 overall player in the class from both Rivals and 247Sports with 6-foot-9 forward GG Jackson, and also have the commitment from five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher. The looming target that the Tar Heels are extremely active on the recruiting trail with is five-star hybrid wing Matas Buzelis. Buzelis has offers from Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina among many others and has taken visits to Kentucky, Florida State, and Wake Forest. Not only is the...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska fans not happy with the Oklahoma game kickoff time

Nebraska Football learned the kickoff times for seven of its 12 regular-season games earlier in the week. One game-time Husker fans were interested to see was the September 17 match-up in Lincoln against the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the match-up will occur at 11:00 am on FOX, and to say Nebraska fans were less than pleased would be an understatement. Many of the Husker faithful took to social media in the days following their announcement to announce their disappointment. The general sentiment expressed is that in a match-up between two rivals with the history of these two schools, the game should be in prime time. Look below, and we have a sample of some of the tweets showing Nebraska fans expressing their frustration. https://twitter.com/hus1ker/status/1530290684762243078https://twitter.com/cole_neuhalfen/status/1529893996394184704https://twitter.com/HuskerPure/status/1529937274565279781https://twitter.com/theaaronmconner/status/1530031104547242013https://twitter.com/LukeHeisler4/status/1529894657362210818https://twitter.com/Ashontay_taytay/status/1530501623600107521https://twitter.com/AndrewIsErnest/status/1529995830458982401https://twitter.com/PokeVillain/status/1529895447120293925https://twitter.com/MikeHeller402/status/1529907005384708117https://twitter.com/apodzimek87/status/1529897268119482368https://twitter.com/HiebnerMike/status/1529896148319842307https://twitter.com/GrandpaJarhead/status/1529948269828268042Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

More games and TV announced for Colorado Buffaloes football

ESPN and Fox Sports have announced their national slate of games for this season and the Buffs will appear on the networks three times this season. CU will kick off the season against TCU on ESPN on Friday, September 2nd, at 8 pm (MST).  This will be the eighth time Colorado’s first game will be on a Friday night and the second straight season-opening on Friday in Folsom. CU faced Northern Colorado in last season’s opener, which resulted in a 35-7 victory. On September 17th, at 1:30 pm (MST), CU will take on Minnesota on ESPN2. Colorado will be looking for...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Florida Gators#South Carolina Gamecocks#American Football#College Football#Gatorsonline#Nos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer commits to Illinois

Top transfer target Matthew Mayer has officially made his decision and it’s not good news for the UNC basketball program.  Just hours after Inside Carolina reported that Mayer was set to make his decision within the week, it didn’t take long. Mayer announced via his Instagram that he was transferring to Illinois, ending his recruitment. The news is disappointing for North Carolina, as they have an open spot following Kerwin Walton’s announcement that he’s transferring. Now, UNC will have to find another solution whether that’s the portal or giving their open spot to Puff Johnson in the starting lineup. BREAKING: Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has committed to Illinois, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2022 The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Mayer spent four seasons at Baylor and averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1 assist per game last season. He was also a key piece to Baylor’s title team a few years ago. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 100 college football games of 2022: Arkansas in seven

September cannot come soon enough in the Natural State. Arkansas is coming off its best season in a decade, complete with an Outback Bowl win over Penn State to cap a 9-4 season. The Razorbacks are likely to be ranked inside the Top 25, or at least receiving votes, when the preseason poll is announced. In the meantime, we can all look ahead. Brandon Marcello at 247Sports ranked the Top 100 FBS games of the season last week and it is, unsurprisingly, replete with SEC matchups. Arkansas found seven of its games listed, including two nonconference matchups. Take a look at those seven...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chris Olave tries crawfish for the first time

A new location often comes with a new culture and other new things that you simply have to get used to. In the case of the six Ohio State football players that were recently drafted, they are going through that right now. They have to get to know a new city, find new places to get haircuts and groceries, check out the local dining scene, and many other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football sends out another offer to a class of 2023 quarterback

For the second time in two days, Rutgers football has sent out an offer to a junior quarterback. This time, Rutgers has gone across the country with an offer for Aidan Chiles. The Downey High School (Downey, CA) quarterback is a member of the class of 2023. He is a three-star according to 247Sports and is ranked the No. 26 quarterback in the nation (and No. 61 player in California). Chiles suffered a broken wrist last season that limited him to six games played. In those six games, he was 90-of-96 for 1,187 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also...
DOWNEY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor locks in official visits, Iowa isn’t included

Kadyn Proctor, one of the top prospects in the nation, locked in five visits, and Iowa is not on the list. Despite ranking as 247Sports’ crystal ball leader for Proctor, Iowa will not receive an official visit from the Southeastern Polk offensive tackle out of Des Moines, Iowa. Per 247Sports’ Sean Bock, while Iowa isn’t on his official visit list, do not count the Hawkeyes out just yet. Iowa, the 247Sports Crystal Ball leader for Proctor, will not get an official visit from Proctor at this point, but the Hawkeyes do still remain heavily in the mix as Proctor has made countless...
DES MOINES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star EDGE Jayden Wayne narrows list down to 6 schools

The Oregon Ducks should feel good about where they stand when it comes to the recruitment of 5-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, a 6-foot-5 monster from Tacoma, Washington. Wayne has visited Eugene a number of times over the past year or so, and he is currently predicted to land with the Ducks according to On3 Recruiting. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when Wayne included Oregon in his top-6 released on Friday morning, alongside five other blue-blood schools like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU, and Michigan State. Wayne, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2023 class, and the No. 28 player overall, has one of his five official visits scheduled to Eugene on June 24th, where there will be some of the best recruits in the nation at his side. We will see how his recruitment goes after that visit, but Duck fans should feel pretty confident about this one. Film Jayden Wayne’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 WA DE Rivals 5 6.1 WA DE ESPN 4 85 WA DE On3 Recruiting 4 93 WA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9860 WA DE  Vitals Hometown Tacoma, Washington Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-5 Weight 245 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 27, 2019 Has Official Visit to Oregon scheduled for June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Michigan State Spartans LSU Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/153023671908527308811
TACOMA, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy