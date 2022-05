INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open at full capacity for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2019. With only 10,000 more grandstand tickets available, this year's race is expected to be the highest Indy 500 attendance in 20 years, besides the sold-out 100th running in 2016. Parking has already sold out.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO