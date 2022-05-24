Here's what we're working on

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

By ROBIN WONSLEY WORLOBAH, Ward 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Robin Wonsley Worlobah and I have the honor of representing Ward 2 on the Minneapolis City Council. I am an independent Democratic Socialist, and I’m proud to continue Ward 2’s tradition of independent representation that was started by my predecessor Cam Gordon, a member of the Green Party,...

Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Satori Village brings new housing and retail space to North Mpls

Friday the 13th of May was a fair-weather day that favored the groundbreaking ceremony taking place in North Minneapolis. City officials and community leaders gathered together to celebrate the new Satori Village residential and retail community that will bring 112 market-rate and affordable apartment units to the North Side—a first of its kind to the tune of $68 million.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Local chef caters to the community—and educates it

Chef Lachelle Cunningham, owner of Chelle’s Kitchen and Healthy Roots Institute, is “known for cooking globally inspired comfort food that thwarts unhealthy stereotypes and fuses in global flavors,” according to the website. Cunningham told the MSR about her background and journey to becoming a chef. “I was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

7 must-try spots for cheap eats in the Twin Cities

As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Inside North Minneapolis Home Hit By Gunfire From Outside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman inside her north Minneapolis home was hit by gunfire Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North just before 4 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive, MPD said. The MPD investigation so far indicates someone fired from outside, possibly the alley. “There were several reports of a passenger vehicle leaving the area immediately after the shots were fired,” police said. Police are continuing to investigate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man, 24, Indicted For Illegally Possessing Pistol Altered To Be Fully Automatic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after being found earlier this month in possession of a pistol that had been modified into a machinegun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Thursday that 24-year-old Markyse Maurice Wells, of Brooklyn Park, was indicted on charges of illegal possession of a machinegun and illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. According to prosecutors, the charges stem from a traffic stop on March 15 in Robbinsdale. Wells allegedly ran from officers when he was asked to step out of the black Chevrolet Suburban he was driving. After a short chase, police arrested Wells after they found him hiding in the bathroom of a nearby gas station. Inside his car, officers found a pistol with an extended magazine. The gun had been modified with an auto sear, also known as a “switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon. According to federal officials, Wells has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man In His 30s Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting

Originally published May 22, 2022. Updated with the victim’s identify and cause of death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot to death in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning. The Minneapolis Police Department said ShotSpotter notified them of gunshots on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. (credit: CBS) Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday that the victim was 32-year-old Michael Darnell Smith, and he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. Police said this was the city’s 35th homicide of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Photo of the Week | Riding in style —horse and carriage prom

Forget the limousine! Joseph Tisdale picked up his prom date Shir’Rima “Rima” Dixon in a beautiful Hitching Post Horse and Carriage, driven by the distinguished Dr. Steven Bell, who is also a practicing physician. Both seniors will be graduating from Brooklyn Center High School. Do you have...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

