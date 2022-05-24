2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: Counties G-L

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made and that there should have been an entry as soon as they could have as a way to stop the gunman that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. This response was provided after McCraw stated that "an on-seen commander at the time believed that the incident had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject."

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO