Summer Fridays’ First SPF Product Is Here—and It’s About to Be Your New Holy Grail

I’m the first to admit it: I can be a sunscreen snob. So trust me when I say that Summer Fridays’ soon-to-launch Shadedrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen is the real deal. It’s silky, not sticky, layers like a dream under makeup, and gives the most insane blurring effect to the skin.

The long-awaited launch, which retails for $36 and will be available for purchase on Monday, May 31, has one of the most elegant sunscreen textures I’ve ever tried—no joke. It feels like a lightweight serum as opposed to a heavy, goopy sunscreen that’s typically associated with zinc oxide-based formulas . While you can apply the product directly to your skin with the bottle-nose applicator, I like to put it in my hands first to make sure I’m using enough product to protect my skin from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays.

ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen

It comes out tinted at first, but the second you start rubbing it into the skin, the nude color transforms into an easy-to-blend white hue. It sinks in pretty quickly, leaving a soft glow behind. If I’m being honest, it gave my skin the same finish as a blurring primer. It’s not matte and not quite dewy, but it does leave a subtle sheen.

As for the formula itself? It’s loaded with good ingredients. One of the biggest callouts is squalane, a plant-derived ingredient that’s super hydrating. Add soothing camomile to the mix, and the SPF is gentle enough for my sensitive, dry, and rosacea-prone skin. It’s also packed with antioxidants, including vitamin E, to protect from free radical damage. When you inevitably hit bottom on the SPF, just wash out the bottle and toss it in the recycling bin. Every component is recyclable.

To make sure you scoop up this SPF for summer (trust me, you’re going to want it), sign up for notifications on summerfridays.com or check back at sephora.com on Memorial Day.