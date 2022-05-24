ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings man killed by police officers identified

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MM3Sl_0fpDycNa00

A 35-year-old Billings man was killed by police late Monday night after leading multiple law enforcement officers on a 17-minute high-speed chase from Billings' South Side to the West End, ending in a standoff near the Fireside Lanes Bowling Alley.

Curtis Yellowtail, a 35-year-old Billings and Hardin resident, was pronounced dead at the scene after five Billings Police Department officers and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper opened fire when Yellowtail pointed a gun at one of the officers, according to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John at a Tuesday morning press conference.

A family member confirmed his identity to Q2 News Tuesday afternoon.

Photo courtesy Eva Yellowtail
Curtis Yellowtail was killed by police after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Billings on May 23, 2022.

The chase began at a Holiday Gas Station on the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard. A security guard at the nearby Ledgestone Hotel said a man came up to him and told him a woman had been pistol-whipped and was being held against her will inside a red Nissan sedan at the Holiday station. The security guard then called 911.

When police approached the car, they observed four occupants, including Yellowtail, in the driver's side. He quickly pulled out of the station going south on South Billings Boulevard, made a U-Turn in the intersection and sped away going north.

Photo courtesy Billings Police Department
Billings police say this is the route of Monday night's high-speed pursuit that ended in officers shooting and killing Curtis Yellowtail.

Yellowtail drove north under the overpass onto Sixth Avenue and up to Grand Avenue. He then turned west and drove to Shiloh Road before turning south at the roundabout down to Monad Road.

"Twice during that route we attempted to deploy stop sticks and were unsuccessful," St. John said.

St. John said the pursuit reached speeds up to 70 miles per hour and that officers saw Yellowtail waving a gun out the window multiple times. He turned east on Monad and eventually pulled into the Ponderosa Acres apartment complex near Industrial Avenue where friends say members of Yellowtail’s family live.

Yellowtail eventually ended up high-centered on a wall separating Fireside Lanes to the east and another building, surrounded by police.

“Officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun and get out of the car," St. John said. "However, he refused to comply and a five-minute standoff occurred.”

St. John said the three other people in the car could not get out. After five minutes, Yellowtail did get out, holding the gun to his head and moving toward officers.

“At this point, officers attempted a less lethal option and fired three bean bag rounds, striking the suspect," St. John said. "The suspect spun clockwise and pointed the gun at officers in the west parking lot. Simultaneously, five Billings police officers and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper fired multiple rounds at the suspect. He was hit and collapsed.”

Photo courtesy Billings Police
Police said they found this gun on the ground near Curtis Yellowtail after he was shot and killed by police on May 23, 2022.

Police said none of the other passengers were hurt in the shooting. All of the Billings police officers’ body cams were activated, according to St. John, and are currently being reviewed. Montana Highway Patrol troopers do not wear body cameras.

St. John said Yellowtail was known to officers since at least 2006. A records search shows he was convicted on felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and bail jumping.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Hardin, MT
KULR8

Woman robbed at gunpoint at 15th St. W and Miles Ave, police say

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the area of Fifteenth Street West and Miles Avenue in Billings Wednesday night. The Billings Police Department says via Twitter a male suspect with a handgun came up to a woman demanding money. The suspect and a male driver...
BILLINGS, MT
KPAX

Man charged with homicide in shooting death of woman in south Billings

BILLINGS - A 57-year-old Billings man has been charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a woman in a south Billings residence on May 14. David Rodas Sr. made his first appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Monday, where he was remanded by Judge David Carter into Yellowstone County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Montana man killed after allegedly pointing gun at officers

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman, led officers on a lengthy car chase through the state's most populous city and then pointed a pistol at them, authorities said Tuesday. Police responded to a hotel in Billings late...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Police#Shooting#Montana Highway Patrol#Security Guards#Billings South Side#Ledgestone Hotel#Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
yourbigsky.com

BPD keeping watchful eye on area elementary schools

Sgt. Kaiser of the Billings Police Department kept a watchful eye Wednesday outside of St. Francis Elementary school in Billings. He says the police department has not received any threats of suspicious activity at any area schools but the department wants to reassure all students, faculty and parents the police department is keeping safety protocols in place.
Montana Talks

Former US Marshal in Montana Breaks Down Crime Increase

What is driving the lawlessness in America? Why are we seeing double digit increases in violent crime, and not just in the big cities like Seattle, San Francisco and New York? Why have we seen such a dramatic increase in attacks on law enforcement?. We talked about that and more...
The Moose 95.1 FM

Billings Man Captures Video of Cougar Trying to Enter Home

A Billings resident who owns rentals about a block off of Grand Avenue posted a video of a cougar who walked onto the back porch of one of his units on Friday evening. Zack Jones shared footage from a backyard Ring security camera on Facebook that was recorded on Friday (5/20) at 8:10 pm MDT that shows the mountain lion walking into the backyard and right onto the deck of the condo at 9th Street West and Avenue B.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy