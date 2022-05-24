ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Forecast through Memorial Day

A few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening will fade quickly with the setting sun. Small hail or graupel is possible with lightning around.

Wednesday will be a quiet day with highs reaching the mid-70s. Thursday brings dry conditions and the warmest temps so far this year with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Showers and thunder arrive in the mountains and foothills west of Billings by Friday morning. Thunderstorms look to overspread the region Friday. Friday will again be in the lower 80s in many locations.

A cold front will create some thunderstorm development. A stray severe storm cannot be ruled out, but the threat appears small. Gusty winds are likely, especially around storms.

A cool and unsettled pattern will follow from Saturday through at least Tuesday. Most in the area will reach upper 40s to low 60s with most lows 35 to 45.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will pop in form time to time each day through the period.

Getting warmer

Showers could pop up this afternoon in Billings and areas west. There could even be a few isolated thunderstorms. Snow or a wintry mix is possible across the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns. Expect dry and warmer conditions Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure takes control.
Warming trend on the way; how warm will we get?

We will finish the weekend off on the cooler side with temperatures in the upper 50s low 60s. Chances of some scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two this afternoon and evening. Those showers will exit the area for mainly dry conditions heading into Monday.
Near record cold to our first 80 degree days

Some scattered light rain and higher elevation snow showers linger into the evening. With partial clearing overnight, temperatures drop to the mid-20s to mid-30s early Saturday and challenge a few record cold temperatures for May 21.
Wind, rain and snow all take center stage

A sharp change occurs Wednesday night with a cold front bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow to the mountains west of Billings overnight; strong winds by Thursday morning gusting 30 to 50 mph by the afternoon; and temperatures dropping close to record cold Friday and Saturday mornings.
Mountain lions spotted in Billings area

Here in Montana you expect to see wildlife just about anywhere, but rarely are mountain lions spotted in the state's most heavily populated city. One of the big cats was spotted by Zack Jones at his condo near the intersection of 9th Street West and Avenue B. Jones captured a video of the mountain lion on a neighbor's back porch.
