Forecast through Memorial Day

A few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening will fade quickly with the setting sun. Small hail or graupel is possible with lightning around.

Wednesday will be a quiet day with highs reaching the mid-70s. Thursday brings dry conditions and the warmest temps so far this year with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Showers and thunder arrive in the mountains and foothills west of Billings by Friday morning. Thunderstorms look to overspread the region Friday. Friday will again be in the lower 80s in many locations.

A cold front will create some thunderstorm development. A stray severe storm cannot be ruled out, but the threat appears small. Gusty winds are likely, especially around storms.

A cool and unsettled pattern will follow from Saturday through at least Tuesday. Most in the area will reach upper 40s to low 60s with most lows 35 to 45.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will pop in form time to time each day through the period.

