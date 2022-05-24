ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Fallout After Baltimore County Police Union Votes “No Confidence” In Chief Melissa Hyatt

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246wM3_0fpDyEOG00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The reading of a disgraced former sergeant’s name at a memorial service was the last straw for the head of Baltimore County’s police union.

The union made a rare move Monday night—a vote of “no confidence” in Chief Melissa Hyatt.

That sergeant, Tia Bynum, was accused of helping a friend and former officer in a multi-state crime spree that ended, police said, with him murdering her and his two children .

Union president David Folderauer wrote a letter to the county executive asking that he immediately remove Hyatt from her job.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski, who named Hyatt to the role three years ago and has the power to fire her, told WJZ he will not do so.

“I remain fully confident in Chief Hyatt and her ability to lead the Baltimore County Police Department,” he wrote. “Under her leadership, the department has shifted to a more data-driven, community focused model of policing. Violent crime declined by 16 percent last year and homicides are down more than 50 percent so far this year.”

The union vote is not binding and any employment decisions are up to the county executive.

Olszewski’s representative said he was unavailable for an interview Tuesday.

Folderauer described taking the vote as “disheartening.”

He told WJZ afterward, “This is our police department. We care about it, and we don’t want division like this. We care about the citizens. We care about protecting the citizens. To have to do something like this is not in our nature but the members clearly were not feeling heard. This is the only way that they could be heard.“

Among the union’s other grievances: The chief is inaccessible and has failed to take action on five cases of sexual harassment and hostile work environment in her executive corps. The union also claimed Chief Hyatt has not addressed a rise in violent crime.

Gary Geldmacher, a longtime resident of Landsdowne, said crime is out of control and he supports the no-confidence vote.

“Up here most definitely, especially where you’re standing. The crime up here is getting worse and worse by the day,” he said.

Chief Hyatt was unavailable for an interview Tuesday afternoon but said she will not be distracted and is committed to leading the force.

She wrote, “Unfortunately, a small group of my critics from within the current police union leadership have encouraged its members to request my removal from office. While I am disappointed to learn about this effort, I will not be discouraged.”

The chief refuted the arguments made against her in a statement released late Monday.

Before heading the Baltimore County police force, Hyatt worked for Baltimore City police and headed security at Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Leaders at odds: Impacts on Baltimore City

As the two men with the most power over the crime fight in Baltimore City are publicly at odds, how does that affect the city? Political analyst John Dedie joined us live this morning to weigh in on a city in crisis.
Real News Network

‘More vicious without a badge’: Leaked disciplinary records reveal a notorious Baltimore cop’s shocking behavior

After almost two and a half years, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office released a list they maintain of Baltimore City Police Department officers they once said had credibility issues. Officers on the list, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby noted back in 2019, include cops who were involved in “theft, planting evidence, perjury, corruption and fraud.”
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Izaiah Vatts, a missing 12-year-old boy. Vatts was last seen around noon in the Owings Mills area, police said. He is around five feet, five inches tall and 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing slides, black shorts and a blue or black shirt with white lettering on it. #MISSING 12-year-old Izaiah Vatts – 5’5” 140lbs. Izaiah was last seen around noon in the area of Owings Mills. He is wearing slides, black shorts and a blue or black shirt w/ white lettering on it. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD #today pic.twitter.com/U5HlgNFmb4 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 29, 2022 Anyone who has seen Vatts or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responds after Gov. Hogan demands answers on crime

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan is applying a new round of pressure in the city's fight to control crime. In a stinging letter to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Governor demanded an accounting of how the city is spending state crime dollars and requested a progress report since the two met to discuss crime strategy in February.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Invites Hogan To Baltimore After Governor Calls For “Comprehensive Update” On City’s Violent Crime Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called for a “comprehensive update” Thursday from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on his violent crime plan as deadly shootings continue to outpace previous years’ numbers. In response, Mayor Scott urged the governor to visit Baltimore so that Hogan could see firsthand his work to prevent violence in the city. Baltimore is on pace for more than 350 homicides in 2022, and for the first time, more than 100 people were killed by the start of May, according to City Councilman Eric Costello. In a letter addressed to Scott, the governor referenced a February meeting with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases.  Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Wjz#County
baltimorebrew.com

“Those guys that robbed me – the police came after the fact”

To make Baltimore safer, cut the BPD budget and shift the funding to housing, health care, substance abuse treatment and other needs, residents say, turning out in force for Taxpayers’ Night. Last night, a Baltimore man did what city residents have been doing consistently in recent years when they...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Killed In Triple Shooting In Southeast Baltimore Saturday Night

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say two people were killed and a third was injured following a shooting in the 400 block of N. East Avenue Saturday night. Officers responded to the area around 10:48p.m. where they found two adult males inside a white vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim has been identified as a 35-year-old male who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The second victim is only identified as an adult male and was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later police found a third victim nearby and that 31-year old male was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

War Of The Words: Governor Hogan And Mayor Scott Spar Over Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Once again, Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott are sparring about crime in the city and who’s doing enough work to get the problem under control. The back and forth comes after an 83-year-old woman, Marjorie Tyson was shot and injured as she was reading in her bedroom in Northwest Baltimore around 2 a.m. Friday. Thursday, Hogan sent out a letter to Scott requesting a progress report on the mayor’s crime plan and how money to fix the problem is being spent. The Hogan said Scott assured him that his crime plan would lead to “meaningful reduction in...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating Fatal Dirt Bike Accident In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A dirt bike rider dies after being involved in an accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35p.m. Saturday night. Baltimore City Police officers responding to the area discovered the 31-year-old dirt bike rider lying on the ground and suffering from a massive head injury. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A preliminary investigation reveals the dirt bike rider was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion, which knocked him off the bike. The fatal crash remains under investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Teenagers Shot, One Killed, At Inner Harbor During Memorial Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers were shot in downtown Baltimore—one of them fatally—near the harbor on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near Inner Harbor responded to the sounds of gunshots at 7:34 p.m., police said. Police say a double shooting happened here at the Inner Harbor around 7:30. 17-year-old woman and a man have been taken to a local hospital @wjz pic.twitter.com/h6IQYfjLnj — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 29, 2022 They found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of East Pratt Street. The 17-year-old boy died from his injuries, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Found Shot To Death In Car In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Transit Authority Police discovered a woman inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim, who was identified by police only as an adult female, was pronounced dead on the scene by responding Medics. Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating this fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video Shows Squeegee Worker Assaulting A Driver At Busy Baltimore Intersection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video obtained by WJZ appears to show squeegee workers assaulting a driver at a red light off of Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore.  The video was taken Thursday afternoon from a camera inside a car behind the incident.  #WATCH: VIDEO from Thursday off Mt Royal Ave Squeegee worker appears to be fighting w/ driver, opens car door and when the driver shuts it he opens it again, hits the person inside Owner of video submitted it police but police said to share it, help identify the suspects@wjz pic.twitter.com/Js2Oxwbj46 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 28, 2022 The video appears to show a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Seeks Public Assistance Finding Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a “critical missing” man last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities. Police said on Friday that they needed the public’s assistance finding 38-year-old Carl Miller. Miller has brown and gray hair. He is 5’6 and weighs around 120 pounds, according to authorities. He was possibly wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or jeans when he went missing, police said. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miller should call 911 or 410-307-2020.  This is an older photo, according to Miller’s family.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy