POST FALLS, Idaho — A Post Falls woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stalking her ex-boyfriend and setting his home on fire. 56-year-old Kimberly Ann Brischle was also ordered to pay more than $175,000 in restitution for the damages she caused from the fire. In addition, she will serve three years of federal supervised release after she gets out of prison.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO